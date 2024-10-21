LetsExtract Releases New Version of Comprehensive Email Marketing Tool

Empower Your Outreach: Simplify, Verify, and Connect with LetsExtract! Post this

LetsExtract Email Verifier is a robust tool designed to validate the collected email addresses, helping users avoid undelivered messages and increasing the effectiveness of their email campaigns. By filtering out inactive or erroneous addresses, this component not only boosts deliverability rates but also protects the sender's reputation.

LetsExtract Email Sender rounds out this comprehensive package by providing users with an efficient platform for sending out emails. Users can create complete campaigns, customize personalized messages, and send them in bulk, all while tracking performance metrics to gauge the success of their efforts.

"With the release of the new version of LetsExtract, we want to provide our users with a set of tools that will allow them to make the most of their email marketing opportunities," said Dmitry Baranov, Director of Global Marketing & Communications. "We understand how important the collection, verification, and sending of email addresses are to the success of any marketing strategy, and our new version makes these processes easier and more accessible."

