Leukemia Research Foundation Awards $2.4M in Research Grants

"Research is at the core of our mission," said Kevin Radelet, executive director, "and providing the support for research break-throughs, continues to drive better treatment discoveries. We are especially proud this year to make our largest annual investment to date in this important research." Tweet this

"Research is at the core of our mission," said Kevin Radelet, executive director, "and providing the support for research break-throughs, continues to drive the best minds to discover even better treatments. We are especially proud this year, to be able to make our largest annual investment to date, in this important research."

Peer-review process

The competitive, peer-reviewed program funds early-career investigators of exceptional creativity. The projects are highly innovative, with the potential to impact broad, essential areas of leukemia research.

This year's projects span a range of topics to advance discoveries in:

Cancer cell biology

Treatments, including CAR-T

Relapse prevention after treatment

Grantees are evaluated by the Foundation's independent Medical Advisory Board (MAB), comprised of 21 leading hematology/oncology experts from prominent medical research institutions.

The MAB is chaired by Justin Kline, MD, Associate Professor of Medicine, University of Chicago Medicine and Associate Professor of Comprehensive Cancer Research Center, University of Chicago Medicine.

Using the same methodology employed by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the MAB evaluates proposals from pioneering scientists and clinical investigators to identify which studies they recommend to the Leukemia Research Foundation for funding.

Grantees named The 16 New Investigator Research Grant recipients for 2023 include:

Robert Bowman, PhD, Assistant Professor

University of Pennsylvania, Perelman School of Medicine

Disease focus: Acute myeloid leukemia (AML)

Yu-Chiao Chiu, PhD, Assistant Professor

University of Pittsburgh

Disease focus: Acute myeloid leukemia (AML)

Marta Derecka, PhD, Instructor

St Jude Children's Research Hospital, Inc.

Disease focus: Myelofibrosis

Francesca Ferraro, MS, PhD, Assistant Professor

Washington University in St. Louis

Disease focus: Acute myeloid leukemia (AML)

Zhaohui Gu, PhD, Assistant Professor

Beckman Research Institute of the City of Hope

Disease focus: B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL)

Xue Han, PhD, Assistant Professor

The Ohio State University

Disease focus: Acute myeloid leukemia (AML)

Tania Jain, MBBS, Assistant Professor

Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Disease focus: Myeloproliferative neoplasms, Acute myeloid leukemia (AML)

Qingfei Jiang, PhD, Assistant Professor

University of California, San Diego

Disease focus: Acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL)

Theodoros Karantanos, MD, PhD, Instructor

Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Disease focus: Acute myeloid leukemia (AML)

Linde Miles, PhD, Assistant Professor

Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

Disease focus: Acute myeloid leukemia (AML)

Joshua Riback, PhD, Assistant Professor

Baylor College of Medicine

Disease focus: Acute myeloid leukemia (AML)

Reona Sakemura, MD, Assistant Professor

Mayo Clinic Rochester

Disease focus: Acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL)

Christian Schuerch, PhD, Professor

University of Tübingen, Germany

Disease focus: Acute myeloid leukemia (AML)

Alan Shih, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Disease focus: Acute myeloid leukemia (AML)

Srividya Swaminathan, PhD, Assistant Professor

Beckman Research Institute of the City of Hope

Disease focus: Acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL)

Daniel Utzschneider, PhD, Laboratory Head

Peter Doherty Institute at the University of Melbourne, Australia

Disease focus: Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)

To learn more about the Leukemia Research Foundations' research programs, and the deadlines for the 2024 grant program, visit leukemiarf.org/research

About the Leukemia Research Foundation

The Leukemia Research Foundation, headquartered in Northfield, Illinois, is committed to funding innovative leukemia research worldwide and supporting people affected by leukemia. Since its founding in 1946, more than $87M has been raised to pursue better treatments and the ultimate cure for leukemia. As the nation's largest nonprofit focused exclusively on funding leukemia research, the Leukemia Research Foundation has invested millions in more than 600 research projects worldwide to accelerate the development of new and better treatments.

For more information, visit the Leukemia Research Foundation's website at leukemiarf.org.

Media Contact

Maureen Jones, Leukemia Research Foundation, 1 847.919.6250, [email protected], leukemiarf.org

SOURCE Leukemia Research Foundation