Leukemia Research Foundation Awards $2.4M in Research Grants

The Leukemia Research Foundation is pleased to award $2.4M in research grants through its 2023 New Investigator Research Grant Program. The16 awardees are all new investigators from leading institutions from around the world, and have identified projects that have the potential to impact broad, essential areas of leukemia research.
Grants of up to $150K, over a two-year period, were awarded to 16 new investigators worldwide.
"Research is at the core of our mission," said Kevin Radelet, executive director, "and providing the support for research break-throughs, continues to drive the best minds to discover even better treatments. We are especially proud this year, to be able to make our largest annual investment to date, in this important research."
Peer-review process
The competitive, peer-reviewed program funds early-career investigators of exceptional creativity. The projects are highly innovative, with the potential to impact broad, essential areas of leukemia research.
This year's projects span a range of topics to advance discoveries in:
- Cancer cell biology
- Treatments, including CAR-T
- Relapse prevention after treatment
Grantees are evaluated by the Foundation's independent Medical Advisory Board (MAB), comprised of 21 leading hematology/oncology experts from prominent medical research institutions.
The MAB is chaired by Justin Kline, MD, Associate Professor of Medicine, University of Chicago Medicine and Associate Professor of Comprehensive Cancer Research Center, University of Chicago Medicine.
Using the same methodology employed by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the MAB evaluates proposals from pioneering scientists and clinical investigators to identify which studies they recommend to the Leukemia Research Foundation for funding.
Grantees named The 16 New Investigator Research Grant recipients for 2023 include:
Robert Bowman, PhD, Assistant Professor
University of Pennsylvania, Perelman School of Medicine
Disease focus: Acute myeloid leukemia (AML)
Yu-Chiao Chiu, PhD, Assistant Professor
University of Pittsburgh
Disease focus: Acute myeloid leukemia (AML)
Marta Derecka, PhD, Instructor
St Jude Children's Research Hospital, Inc.
Disease focus: Myelofibrosis
Francesca Ferraro, MS, PhD, Assistant Professor
Washington University in St. Louis
Disease focus: Acute myeloid leukemia (AML)
Zhaohui Gu, PhD, Assistant Professor
Beckman Research Institute of the City of Hope
Disease focus: B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL)
Xue Han, PhD, Assistant Professor
The Ohio State University
Disease focus: Acute myeloid leukemia (AML)
Tania Jain, MBBS, Assistant Professor
Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
Disease focus: Myeloproliferative neoplasms, Acute myeloid leukemia (AML)
Qingfei Jiang, PhD, Assistant Professor
University of California, San Diego
Disease focus: Acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL)
Theodoros Karantanos, MD, PhD, Instructor
Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
Disease focus: Acute myeloid leukemia (AML)
Linde Miles, PhD, Assistant Professor
Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
Disease focus: Acute myeloid leukemia (AML)
Joshua Riback, PhD, Assistant Professor
Baylor College of Medicine
Disease focus: Acute myeloid leukemia (AML)
Reona Sakemura, MD, Assistant Professor
Mayo Clinic Rochester
Disease focus: Acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL)
Christian Schuerch, PhD, Professor
University of Tübingen, Germany
Disease focus: Acute myeloid leukemia (AML)
Alan Shih, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor
Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
Disease focus: Acute myeloid leukemia (AML)
Srividya Swaminathan, PhD, Assistant Professor
Beckman Research Institute of the City of Hope
Disease focus: Acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL)
Daniel Utzschneider, PhD, Laboratory Head
Peter Doherty Institute at the University of Melbourne, Australia
Disease focus: Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)
To learn more about the Leukemia Research Foundations' research programs, and the deadlines for the 2024 grant program, visit leukemiarf.org/research
About the Leukemia Research Foundation
The Leukemia Research Foundation, headquartered in Northfield, Illinois, is committed to funding innovative leukemia research worldwide and supporting people affected by leukemia. Since its founding in 1946, more than $87M has been raised to pursue better treatments and the ultimate cure for leukemia. As the nation's largest nonprofit focused exclusively on funding leukemia research, the Leukemia Research Foundation has invested millions in more than 600 research projects worldwide to accelerate the development of new and better treatments.
For more information, visit the Leukemia Research Foundation's website at leukemiarf.org.
