Leukemia Research Foundation Earns Highest Distinction from Charity Navigator

Northfield, IL (September 25, 2023) – The Leukemia Research Foundation, a nonprofit headquartered in Northfield, IL, has earned the highest possible rating of four stars from Charity Navigator, America's largest independent charity evaluator. This is the fifth time the Leukemia Research Foundation has earned this top distinction in the last eight years, and the first time it received the rare, perfect score of 100%.

Charity Navigator only awards four stars to the most exceptional organizations, evaluating them based on metrics of financial health, accountability, and transparency. The purpose of the rating is to show donors how efficiently a charity will use their support, how well it has sustained its programs and services over time, and its level of commitment to accountability and transparency.

This rating designates the Leukemia Research Foundation as an official "Give with Confidence" charity, recognizing strong financial health and ongoing accountability and transparency.

"We are delighted to provide the Leukemia Research Foundation with third-party accreditation that validates their operational excellence," said Michael Thatcher, President and CEO of Charity Navigator. "The four-star rating is the highest possible rating an organization can achieve. We are eager to see the good work that the Leukemia Research Foundation is able to accomplish in the years ahead."

"This prestigious four-star Charity Navigator designation is further validation that our supporters can trust our commitment to good governance and financial health," said Kevin Radelet, Executive Director. "We are committed to transparency in the work we do in supporting patients and families, and in funding leukemia research that breaks new ground in the diagnosis and treatment of all types of leukemia."

Detailed information about the Leukemia Research Foundation's rating can be found on Charity Navigator's website. To learn more about the Leukemia Research Foundation or to donate, visit their website at leukemiarf.org.

