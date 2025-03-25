Levant Opens at La Concha Resort, Chef Michael White's First Restaurant in Puerto Rico

"It's an honor to prepare beautiful food befitting this storied and incredible locale of San Juan," said Chef Michael White. "Levant provides a one-of-a-kind coastal dining experience, and I am proud and inspired to share Mediterranean flavors paired with Puerto Rico's local bounty." Post this

Chef Michael White, a visionary in the culinary world with accolades including a James Beard award and five simultaneous Michelin stars, has a notable career that spans in acclaimed kitchens including Spiaggia in Chicago and Marea in New York. Alongside his culinary direction he has brought on Executive Chef Sebastian Rosado who also comes from an award-winning restaurant background, working in Michelin-star restaurants including Le Bernadin, and among the likes of Wolfgang Puck, whom he garnered a great relationship with while spending six years at Spago.

Inspired by White's travels across Europe and the Mediterranean, the menu offers a unique infusion of flavors for a global palette, incorporating locally sourced produce and fresh caught seafood, and promising a remarkable gastronomic journey. The menu is presented in sections featuring mezze, crudo, appetizers, pasta, and a mains section. Highlights include Chef's Mezze: Taramasalata; Muhammara; Bluefin Tuna Crudo with Preserved Lemon and Caviar; Casarecce with Crab; Fusilli with Red Wine Braised Octopus and Bone Marrow; Harissa Chicken; Roasted Cauliflower Steak with Mint and Chickpea Panelli; and more.

A robust wine program boasts 400 different wines from around the world, and an unparalleled wine-by-the-glass offering of 40-50 selections. In addition to its breadth, the wine list also places a spotlight on small producers, women producers, and select coastal wines from across the Mediterranean, including wines from Spain, Sicily, Corsica, Cyprus, Italy, Greece, Lebanon and beyond.

"Levant is a testament to La Concha Resort's commitment to elevating the guest experience in Puerto Rico. As a company, we are always striving to enhance the island's culinary scene, and partnering with Chef Michael White allows us to offer an exceptional dining experience that seamlessly blends innovation with tradition," said Rolando Padua, President of Paulson Puerto Rico. "Set in our iconic restaurant space, with more than 65 years of history, this new concept embodies the sophistication and energy of La Concha, bringing a world-class gastronomic journey to our guests and the local community."

Set in an enchanting locale, Levant is situated in the heart of the resort within the iconic oceanfront seashell-shaped structure, an architectural marvel designed by the internationally renowned architect Mario Salvatori in 1958. Refined interiors are designed by Celano Design Studio Co and branding by AgenCe Design Co. pays homage to the glamorous era of the 1950s when the restaurant was originally built. Coastal details inspired by the panoramic ocean views and an opulent aesthetic, feature elements of white oak, emulating beach waves. The intricate venue is celebrated for its extraordinary engineering and architectural beauty and now serves as the backdrop for a one-of-a-kind epicurean experience, blending the elegance of the Mediterranean with the stunning vistas of the Caribbean.

For more information on La Concha Resort and Levant, please visit www.laconcharesort.com or follow the resort on Instagram at @laconcharesort.

ABOUT LA CONCHA RESORT

Located on the beach in San Juan's Condado District, La Concha Resort, is a spectacular landmark resort. Featuring modern Caribbean architecture, La Concha Resort boasts 243 oceanfront rooms and a 235-suite tower. The destination's premier lifestyle resort, gastronomic offerings include multiple distinct bars and restaurants such as Solera, Sereno Bar & Grill, Marena, Aroma, Lobby Bar, Serafina San Juan, and Tekka Bar. Endless entertainment options can be found at FiftyEight nightclub and Casino de Dar, home to the first and only Bet MGM Sportsbook in Puerto Rico. In addition to Elemara Spa, the hotel offers a modern oceanfront gym, and multiple venues for meetings, weddings, and events.

ABOUT THE CONDADO COLLECTION

The Condado Collection is a group of hotels located in San Juan, known for their exceptional service and top-notch amenities. Owned and operated by Paulson Puerto Rico, one of the largest private firms on the island with over 3,000 direct employees, the collection includes Condado Vanderbilt, La Concha Resort, and Condado Ocean Club. Located in the Condado District, each property is situated by the Atlantic Ocean and offers guests a memorable experience including various amenities and popular dining options such as STK, Serafina, 1919, and many more. The group also owns the Forbes Five-Star St. Regis Hotel and Spa.

ABOUT PAULSON PUERTO RICO:

Paulson Puerto Rico is a leading company in Puerto Rico since 2013 and proudly stands as one of the top 10 employers on the island. It has transformed the hospitality, development, and automotive sectors. Its diversified portfolio includes iconic properties such as the Condado Vanderbilt Hotel, La Concha Resort, Condado Ocean Club, American International Plaza, 270 Muñoz Rivera Avenue, Bahia Beach Resort and Golf Club, Ocean Dive Beachfront Residences, and Vanderbilt Residences. Additionally, it proudly represents renowned automotive brands such as Porsche, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Bentley, Maserati, Audi, Land Rover, Chevrolet, Ford, GMC, Cadillac, and more. For more information, visit www.paulsonpuertorico.com.

