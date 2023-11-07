LeVar Burton to Keynote ATD's 2024 Techknowledge Conference

LeVar Burton's keynote, "A Conversation With LeVar Burton," will touch on myriad topics, including the literacy problem in America, the future of the written word, and the impact of digital technologies. Post this

An actor, director, producer, writer, and speaker, Burton's keynote, "A Conversation With LeVar Burton," will touch on myriad topics, including the literacy problem in America, the future of the written word, and the impact of digital technologies.

ATD TK 2024 showcases the latest industry technology trends and newest innovations disrupting the workplace learning landscape. This three-day, one-of-a-kind experience includes lecture-type sessions, interactive workshops, hands-on learning labs, and casual networking. Seven tracks—including disruptive technologies, data and analytics, and technology strategy for leaders—will help TD professionals tackle challenges, seize opportunities, and foster growth in the L&D field.

TK 2024 will take place in person and virtually. The early bird registration ends November 17. For more information, visit techknowledge.td.org/. Follow the conference action on Twitter at #ATDTK.

