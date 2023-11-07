LeVar Burton to Keynote ATD's 2024 Techknowledge Conference

ATD's technology conference will help talent development professionals navigate this new world of work.
ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LeVar Burton, recipient of 12 Emmy Awards, a Grammy, and five NAACP Awards, will speak at Techknowledge 2024—the Association for Talent Development's three-day, immersive experience for TD professionals who are passionate about embracing the ever-evolving world of learning technologies. The conference will be held February 7-9, 2024, in Los Angeles, California.
Burton, best known for his roles of Kunta Kinte in the landmark television series Roots and of chief engineer Geordi La Forge in the iconic Star Trek: The Next Generation television series, is most proud of his role as host and executive producer of the beloved PBS children's series Reading Rainbow, which was not only one of the longest-running children's television shows in history--airing from 1983 to 2009—but also one of the most acclaimed, earning more than 200 awards, including multiple Emmys and a Peabody.
An actor, director, producer, writer, and speaker, Burton's keynote, "A Conversation With LeVar Burton," will touch on myriad topics, including the literacy problem in America, the future of the written word, and the impact of digital technologies.
ATD TK 2024 showcases the latest industry technology trends and newest innovations disrupting the workplace learning landscape. This three-day, one-of-a-kind experience includes lecture-type sessions, interactive workshops, hands-on learning labs, and casual networking. Seven tracks—including disruptive technologies, data and analytics, and technology strategy for leaders—will help TD professionals tackle challenges, seize opportunities, and foster growth in the L&D field.
TK 2024 will take place in person and virtually. The early bird registration ends November 17. For more information, visit techknowledge.td.org/. Follow the conference action on Twitter at #ATDTK.
About ATD
The Association for Talent Development (ATD) is the world's largest professional membership organization supporting those who develop the knowledge and skills of employees, improve performance, and help to achieve results for the organizations they serve. Established in 1943, the association was previously known as the American Society for Training & Development (ASTD).
ATD's members come from more than 100 countries and work in public and private organizations in every industry sector. ATD supports talent development professionals who gather locally in volunteer-led US chapters and international member networks and with international strategic partners.
For more information, visit td.org.
Media Contact
Paula Ketter, Association for Talent Development, 7036838100, [email protected], td.org
SOURCE Association for Talent Development
Share this article