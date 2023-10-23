Level 77 Music Scores a Top Hit at LA's 2023 Mark Awards

Atlanta's young Level 77 Music brings home a coveted Mark Award from LA's Production Music Association -- its second Mark Award win to date.

ATLANTA, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Level 77 Music, an independent boutique production music company launched in 2021, announces its teams' 2023 Mark Award win for Dance/Electronic Track of the Year, "This is My Life," on the company's Vocal House album.

Level 77 Music Founder and CEO Patrick Avard attended this year's Mark Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on October 4, 2023, along with Executive Producer Jason Rudd and Senior Film Composer Mark Kueffner of its Sonic Score division.

The Mark Awards, created by LA's Production Music Association, are presented annually, with 2023 being the program's ninth year. The Production Music Association is the leading advocate and voice of the production music industry, its members including major labels, Grammy winners, independent boutiques, 670+ music publishers, and composers from around the world.

Strikingly, 2023 is the second year in a row that young Level 77 Music has won a Mark Award; in 2022, the company's song "Be Mine" won Pop Track of the Year.

"Two years! Two Mark Awards! I couldn't be prouder of the work we are doing here at L77," Avard posted on Instagram following the ceremony. "It's such a great feeling to be so new in this world and have our music recognized. Shout out to my team! So honored to share this with you guys – I wouldn't want to make music with anyone else."

Avard worked on "This is My Life" alongside Level 77 Music Creative Director Amore Jones, Ukrainian composer Stanislav Palyvoda, and Head Engineer Anthony Arasi.

Next up award-wise for Avard and team is a November 20, 2023, awards ceremony at London's HERE at Outernet venue for the Production Music Awards (PMAs), where Level 77 Music has been nominated for four awards in the categories of Best Acoustic Pop/Rock, Best Dance, Best Jazz and Best Wildcard. Both Avard and Rudd will attend the London ceremony.

In addition to Avard, Jones, Rudd and Kueffner, the Level 77 Music team is rounded out by CTO Anthony Arasi, Coordinator and Music Director Josh Nathan, and COO Heather Henderson.

Upcoming placements for Level 77 Music include MTV and feature films Lights Out and The Blind.

About Level 77 Music:

Founded by pioneering music producer Patrick Avard, Level 77 Music brings a cutting edge approach to production music, sync licensing, original scoring and more. Its many accolades include a 2022 Mark Award for Pop Track of the Year from the Production Music Association. Avard's music has been featured on Netflix's CHEER, America's Got Talent and The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The company's music has also been featured in television projects for Fox Sports, Hulu, ESPN, ABC and others. Learn more about Level 77 Music and search its collection: www.level77music.com. Also see www.patrickavard.com.

Heather Henderson, Level 77 Music, 1 678-575-7463, [email protected], www.level77music.com

