Level 77 Music Seals Deal to Represent Breakout Artist-Driven Label, Round Table Recording Company

Award-winning Level 77 Music links arms with young Indy label to represent its broad catalog of music for licensing and sync leading into 2024.

ATLANTA, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Indianapolis's diverse Broad Ripple arts community is the home of recording and music licensing company Round Table Recording. The two-year-old label with three recording studios has linked arms with award-winning Level 77 Music in Atlanta, which will represent its broad catalog of music for licensing and sync leading into 2024.

While Round Table Recording Company's catalog features the work of songwriters around the country, including content with lyrics and vocal, the majority of its music emanates from the heartland and artists local to Indianapolis.

"There's so much untapped potential in the Midwest," notes Hunter Lambert, director of music licensing at Round Table Recording Company, who met in person with Level 77 Music Founder Patrick Avard in Los Angeles at a Production Music Association conference that set their business deal into motion. "I'm really excited to capitalize on this opportunity with Level 77 Music and to give our young artists and beatmakers a chance to gain some traction."

For her part as an industry businessperson and seasoned music professional, Lambert finds, "The Level 77 Music team has drive and professionalism that makes me want to work that much harder for them. I'm so impressed with everyone on their team. They've had a great amount of success in a short time."

Lambert adds from her business's vantage in the heartland, "Indianapolis can get lost in Nashville and Chicago, but we have fabulous creators here – truly standout artists -- who are dying to have a platform, and they make up an amazing piece of our catalog."

In addition, due to Indy's proximity to Nashville, Lambert says some assume Round Table Recording Company delivers primarily country music material.

"But there's more – indie pop, indie rock, R&B and hip hop," Lambert says, emphasizing that indie pop and hip hop, in particular, are especially important genres for sync.

From Level 77 Music's perspective on the business deal, Avard, an in-demand producer whose work gained initial acclaim on the celebrated Netflix series CHEER, says, "I'm excited that Round Table's catalog will now be available for licensing as a part of Level 77 Music. In my talks with Hunter and Co-Founder Travis Moore leading up to the deal, we realized our companies are a great match, both creatively and in terms of vision. And together, we can fill important needs and provide even more amazing music to our clients."

Avard and his team of producers, composers and engineers at Level 77 Music, in business for just 2.5 years, have won two industry-coveted Mark Awards from LA's Production Music Association. They also received four nominations from the UK's Production Music Awards.

Upcoming placements for Level 77 include MTV and feature films Lights Out and The Blind.

About Level 77 Music:

Founded by pioneering music producer Patrick Avard, Level 77 Music brings a cutting edge approach to production music, sync licensing, original scoring and more. Its many accolades include a 2022 Mark Award for Pop Track of the Year from the Production Music Association. Avard's music has been featured on Netflix's CHEER, America's Got Talent and The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The company's music has also been featured in television projects for Fox Sports, Hulu, ESPN, ABC and others. Learn more about Level 77 Music and search its collection at www.level77music.com. Also see www.patrickavard.com.

