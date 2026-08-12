Level Access Makes Inc. 5000 for the Tenth Time as AI Raises the Bar for Digital Accessibility

Milestone reflects more than a decade of sustained growth and performance in the software category, earned by helping organizations build accessible digital experiences

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Level Access, a global leader in digital accessibility, has been named for the tenth time to the Inc. 5000, Inc.'s annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This recognition comes as more organizations are treating accessibility as essential to how they grow, turning to the Level Access Platform and experts to keep pace as they build at AI speed.

"We have our customers to thank for this milestone. They know that accessibility claims are only as strong as the evidence behind them," said Mark Zablan, CEO of Level Access. "As organizations face steep digital demands under regulatory pressure, we're proud to partner with them, providing the expertise, governance, and evidence they need as they strive to build experiences that work for everyone."

As AI accelerates how digital experiences are built, tested, and maintained, organizations need confidence that what they ship remains accessible for people with disabilities and supports compliance with global accessibility laws like the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the European Accessibility Act (EAA).

The Level Access Platform brings accessibility expertise into the tools organizations already use to build, helping teams catch barriers that may be missed by automation-only and general-purpose tools. Working inside existing design and development workflows, Level Access helps teams:

Identify accessibility issues earlier in the development life cycle.

Fix issues efficiently by pairing automation and AI with expert guidance.

Demonstrate progress over time with reporting, governance, and conformance documentation, supporting both compliance efforts and procurement cycles.

The Inc. 5000 recognition reflects a growing community of organizations that put accessibility at the core of how they build, and choose Level Access to help them reach further as they grow.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance—it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

To learn how leading organizations support accessibility at the speed of AI, visit the Level Access resource hub.

Inc. 5000 list methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Level Access

Level Access is a global leader in digital accessibility solutions. Through our unique combination of AI capabilities, platform automation, and expert human insight, we help organizations surface accessibility issues earlier, fix and prevent barriers in the flow of work, and show measurable progress when it matters most.

Digital accessibility is the process of designing and developing digital experiences so they are accessible to a broader range of users, including the 1.3 billion people with disabilities globally who, along with friends and family, control an estimated $18 trillion USD in spending power. By creating accessible digital experiences, organizations can expand market share and support compliance efforts with legislation like the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the European Accessibility Act (EAA).

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Lizzie Wood, Fire on the Hill, 44 (0)207 403 4411, [email protected]

SOURCE Level Access