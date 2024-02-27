Level Education Group Acquires CEU Creations

Acquisition of Livestream Training Company Designed to Complement CE4Less Read-Only Offerings

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Level Education Group, parent company of CE4Less, NurseCE4Less, and CCM4Less, which provides online continuing education (CE) courses to licensed mental health, nursing and case management professionals, announced today that it has acquired CEU Creations. Founded in 2010, CEU Creations provides innovative live-stream webinars, on-demand, and in-person training designed to foster informative continuing education trainings for social workers, nurses, case managers, counselors, and other helping professionals.

The company was founded by social worker Anne McSweeney to meet the need for affordable and engaging continuing education trainings for helping professionals. "We are truly excited to have CEU Creations become a part of the Level Education Group family," said Jamie Harper, CEO of Level Education Group (LEG). "Introducing CEU Creations into the LEG family furthers the access, range, and depth of our professional development solutions, and enables us to creatively expand our online approach to offering engaging, quality and affordable continuing education training."

McSweeney LCSW, President of CEU Creations, has a diverse background in medical social work, education, and community relations. With a social work career that spans over two decades, she has been planning continuing education trainings for over 17 years. In 2015, she was appointed to the Fulton County Commission on Elderly Affairs where she served for 5 years as an advocate for seniors in Fulton County. She has served on the boards of The Aimee Copeland Foundation, The Atlanta Senior Care Network Niche and Ageless Interaction.

"There's no question that CE4Less has an impressive reputation when it comes to read-only continuing education for helping professionals, and over the past 14 years, CEU Creations has made its mark when it comes to innovative, livestream trainings," McSweeney said. "When we come together, it's truly like two pieces of a puzzle that fit together, and address all types of continuing education designed to help today's needs for all helping professionals."

CEU Creations will continue to be based in Atlanta and will provide uninterrupted service to its customer base.

About Level Education Group

Level Education Group, (LEG), through its family of brands, (CEU Creations, CE4Less.com, NurseCE4Less.com and CCM4Less.com) offers an ever-expanding library of affordable, accredited online continuing education courses to licensed healthcare professionals throughout the United States. With a brand history that stretches back over 18 years, LEG has been a trusted partner to more than a million Mental Health and Nurse professionals seeking to fulfill state-mandated licensure requirements, learn new skills, and keep up to date on the clinical developments relevant to their daily practice.

About CEU Creations

CEU Creations, sister company of CE4Less and part of the Level Education Group (LEG) family of brands, provides continuing education training for social workers, nurses, case managers, counselors, and other helping professionals that require continuing education to maintain their professional licenses. Founded by a social worker 14 years ago, CEU Creations is known for its unique, engaging content – especially in the livestream and video on-demand arenas. CEU Creations also partners with different sponsors that support the CE trainings, which in turn, allows for high-quality, affordable content for these helping professionals. For more information about CEU Creations, visit www.ceucreationsinc.com.

Media Contact

Press Inquiries, Level Education Group, 1 (470) 377-3340, [email protected], https://www.leveleducationgroup.com

SOURCE Level Education Group