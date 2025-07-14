Level Education Group and Vital LTC Partner to Bring Seamless Continuing Education to Long-Term Care Professionals via Vital Solutions Platform

"We're excited to partner with Vital LTC to embed NurseCE4Less into the Vital Solutions platform," said Jamie Harper, CEO of Level Education Group, LLC. Post this

"We're excited to partner with Vital LTC to embed NurseCE4Less into the Vital Solutions platform," said Jamie Harper, CEO of Level Education Group, LLC. "This collaboration simplifies how long-term care facilities manage compliance and empowers nursing staff with convenient, affordable access to the CE they need to excel in their roles."

The partnership introduces flexible licensing options, including both seat-based and usage-based models, allowing Vital LTC's customers to choose the approach that best fits their workforce dynamics. The integration will support automated user provisioning, seamless tracking of CE completion, and robust reporting for billing and compliance.

"At Vital LTC, our mission is to be a partner not a provider. We are striving to help long-term care providers operate more efficiently and support their workforce," said Cody Bishop, President of Vital LTC. "By integrating NurseCE4Less into Vital Solutions, we're delivering an all-in-one solution that makes it easier for facilities to manage continuing education and stay compliant while allowing nurses to grow professionally."

With NurseCE4Less, users gain access to LEG's comprehensive library of affordable, accredited online courses, including specialized pharmacology credits and up-to-date clinical content required by licensing boards nationwide.

About Level Education Group

Level Education Group, LLC offers an expanding library of accredited online continuing education courses for licensed healthcare professionals across the United States. With over 15 years of brand history and more than one million professionals served, LEG helps clinicians meet state-mandated licensure requirements and develop advanced clinical skills.

About Vital LTC LLC

Vital LTC LLC, based in Tomball, Texas, provides advanced software solutions for long-term care providers. Its Vital Solutions platform offers powerful workforce management and operational tools designed to improve compliance, reduce administrative burden, and enhance patient care outcomes.

Karmel Harper, Level Education Group, 801-721-8665, [email protected], leveleducationgroup.com

