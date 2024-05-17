Level Legal and Casepoint Team Up for Turnkey eDiscovery

"Level Legal was a clear choice as our authorized U.S. partner for law firms leveraging Casepoint. Their customers benefit from the most responsive and personal services available in eDiscovery." --Casepoint CEO Haresh Bhungalia Post this

"Level Legal was a clear choice as our authorized U.S. partner for law firms leveraging Casepoint," said Casepoint CEO Haresh Bhungalia. "Their customers benefit from the most responsive and personal services available in eDiscovery."

A shared focus on quality drew Level Legal to the partnership. "The world's top law firms, companies, and government agencies trust Casepoint with their most sensitive data," said Level Legal CEO Joey Seeber. "We're delighted to work with a company with the highest security certifications and attestations in the industry."

While the partnership focuses on outsourced eDiscovery, legal professionals can manage and monitor the entire process – from legal hold to review and production – within the Casepoint platform. Likewise, Level Legal's services extend beyond eDiscovery, encompassing forensics, managed review, and consulting.

About Level Legal

Level Legal makes legal human. The Dallas-based forensics, eDiscovery, managed review, and consulting company delights law firms and corporations through industry-best customer service that excels in dependability. This concierge approach to outsourced legal services delivers peace of mind. For more information, visit levellegal.com.

About Casepoint

Casepoint is the legal technology platform of choice for government agencies, corporations, and law firms to meet their complex eDiscovery, investigations, and compliance needs. Powered by cutting-edge AI and advanced analytics, Casepoint helps teams cut through large volumes of data to quickly identify insightful and actionable information. Casepoint's secure and scalable cloud platform is designed to help organizations take control of their data and processes to maximize efficiency, mitigate risk, and lower overall legal spend. Casepoint's easy-to-use and intuitive interface provides legal hold, cloud collections, powerful data processing, AI and advanced analytics, and review and production.

