Level Legal and Casepoint Team Up for Turnkey eDiscovery

New partnership serves law firms seeking complete processing and hosting that combines industry-leading platform with exceptional legal services
DALLAS and TYSONS, Va., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The concierge legal services company Level Legal and the legal discovery platform Casepoint announced today an organizational partnership that provides a complete eDiscovery solution for law firms.
The relationship unites a secure and enterprise-grade platform with expert attorneys and analysts to generate optimal results. For instance, Level Legal knows how to get the most out of CaseAssist – Casepoint's artificial intelligence and analytics suite – to speed the legal discovery process.
"Level Legal was a clear choice as our authorized U.S. partner for law firms leveraging Casepoint," said Casepoint CEO Haresh Bhungalia. "Their customers benefit from the most responsive and personal services available in eDiscovery."
A shared focus on quality drew Level Legal to the partnership. "The world's top law firms, companies, and government agencies trust Casepoint with their most sensitive data," said Level Legal CEO Joey Seeber. "We're delighted to work with a company with the highest security certifications and attestations in the industry."
While the partnership focuses on outsourced eDiscovery, legal professionals can manage and monitor the entire process – from legal hold to review and production – within the Casepoint platform. Likewise, Level Legal's services extend beyond eDiscovery, encompassing forensics, managed review, and consulting.
About Level Legal
Level Legal makes legal human. The Dallas-based forensics, eDiscovery, managed review, and consulting company delights law firms and corporations through industry-best customer service that excels in dependability. This concierge approach to outsourced legal services delivers peace of mind. For more information, visit levellegal.com.
About Casepoint
Casepoint is the legal technology platform of choice for government agencies, corporations, and law firms to meet their complex eDiscovery, investigations, and compliance needs. Powered by cutting-edge AI and advanced analytics, Casepoint helps teams cut through large volumes of data to quickly identify insightful and actionable information. Casepoint's secure and scalable cloud platform is designed to help organizations take control of their data and processes to maximize efficiency, mitigate risk, and lower overall legal spend. Casepoint's easy-to-use and intuitive interface provides legal hold, cloud collections, powerful data processing, AI and advanced analytics, and review and production.
Media Contact
Brad Cope, Level Legal, 1 214.727.0333, [email protected], https://levellegal.com/
Carolyn Depko, Plat4orm PR for Casepoint, 1 908.565.3709, [email protected], https://www.casepoint.com/
SOURCE Level Legal
