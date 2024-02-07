Level Legal's Seeber Wins Vistage 2024 Leadership Award

The world's largest CEO coaching and peer advisory organization for midsize and small businesses recognizes CEO Joey Seeber's impact on Level Legal and beyond.
DALLAS, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joey Seeber – co-founder and CEO of the Dallas-based forensics, eDiscovery, managed review, and consulting company Level Legal – won the 2024 Leadership Award from Vistage Worldwide, Inc.
Vistage is the world's largest CEO coaching and peer advisory organization for small and midsize businesses. Its Leadership Award celebrates a member's enduring excellence, recognizing the impact that person has had on the business, Vistage group, and community. Leadership Award winners have made significant changes in their businesses that lay the groundwork for a strong future.
In Seeber's case, only 15 years ago Level Legal was a startup aiming to provide customers with world-class service. When COVID hit, the former mayor of Tyler, Texas, transformed the company from a 100 percent in-person operation to fully remote. Today, Level Legal maintains a world-class Net Promoter Score, employs team members in 35 states, and generates double-digit annual revenue gains.
"This award is a great honor," Seeber said. "Vistage has been instrumental in many of the successes we've experienced over the past decade-plus, starting by helping us live out our core values: Give a damn; get it done right; show respect; and deliver delight."
"Joey's leadership at Level Legal is truly exceptional," said Ed Burke, chairman at Vistage. "He's led the company to great financial success while retaining the essentials. He values his team, and the company excels in setting new standards for customer service in the industry."
About Level Legal
Level Legal makes legal human. The Dallas-based forensics, eDiscovery, managed review, and consulting company delights law firms and corporations through industry-best customer service that excels in dependability. This concierge approach to outsourced legal services delivers peace of mind. For more information, visit levellegal.com.
About Vistage Worldwide, Inc.
Vistage is the world's largest CEO coaching and peer advisory organization for small and midsize businesses. For more than 65 years, we've been helping CEOs, business owners, and key executives solve their greatest challenges through confidential peer groups and one-to-one executive coaching sessions. Today, more than 45,000 members in 35 countries rely on Vistage to help make better decisions for their companies, families, and communities. The results prove it: Vistage CEO members grew their annual revenue on average by 4.6 percent in 2020, while nonmembers with comparable small and midsize businesses saw revenue decrease by 4.7 percent, according to a study of Dun & Bradstreet data. Learn more at vistage.com.
