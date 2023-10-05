Level Up Your Pixel Experience with Vena's Stylish Google Pixel 8 Cases

With the release of Google's new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, consumers are looking for innovative protective solutions that elevate style and safeguard their devices. As a market leader in device protection solutions, Vena is introducing a new lineup of premium cases to do just that.
ST. PAUL, Minn., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vena, a leading innovator in device protection and style, is thrilled to announce its latest lineup of premium protective cases designed exclusively for the highly anticipated Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. These cutting-edge cases combine style, functionality, and robust protection to enhance your experience. Vena is offering a limited-time discount of 50% off with the code "50Pixel8" from October 5 to October 20, 2023 on Venaproducts.com.
"Our vCommute and OutCross cases for the new Pixel 8 are the perfect balance of convenience, protection, and design", said Vena CEO Feon Tan. "We're proud to offer solutions with top-of-the-line military-grade drop protection that can ease the minds of our customers when it comes to safeguarding their investment in a new phone. More than that, we're blending quality craftsmanship with innovative technology to create the ultimate user experience."
vCommute - "The One That Gets It Done"
- vCommute Google Pixel 8 Wallet Case (MSRP $49.99)
- vCommute Google Pixel 8 Pro Wallet Case (MSRP $49.99)
- Introducing the stunning Rose Gold color option to the Pixel series.
Experience the convenience of Vena's patented vCommute wallet case, allowing you to store up to three cards, including your ID, credit/debit cards, and more, all in the hidden card holder slot on the back of the case. Plus, vCommute seamlessly integrates with Google Pay for easy payments.
The multi-angle magnetic-lock stand offers versatility with three adjustable positions, ensuring you can enjoy videos and movies at your preferred viewing angle. With military-grade drop protection tested on heights of up to 8 feet and featuring CornerGuard® technology, your Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will be safeguarded against shocks and impacts.
Precise craftsmanship and detailed design make accessing all your phone's ports, buttons, and features effortless. The case is also compatible with magnetic car phone mounts, eliminating the need for additional plates or adhesives.
OutCross - "Sleek, Simple, Protect"
- OutCross Google Pixel 8 Case (MSRP $29.99)
- OutCross Google Pixel 8 Pro Case (MSRP $29.99)
Designed exclusively for the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, the OutCross case combines elegance and protection. Crafted with precision, this case not only adds sophistication to your device but also shields it from everyday wear and tear.
Featuring military-grade drop protection with CornerGuard® technology, the OutCross case disperses force from impacts, ensuring your Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro remains safe and secure. An anti-fingerprint finish and enhanced grip provide added convenience, reducing the risk of accidental drops.
Raised bezels around the screen and camera keep your glass surfaces scratch-free. Precise craftsmanship allows unobstructed access to all ports, speakers, and cameras. The case is compatible with contactless payment options such as Google Pay.
Vena provides 24/7 customer support, a limited lifetime warranty, and free standard shipping to the United States. Vena cases and products are available internationally.
For more information on Vena's vCommute and Outcross line, or the brand's other products and accessories, visit the company website or follow updates on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. You can also find Vena's full lineup of cases on Amazon.
About Vena Products
Vena, founded and headquartered in St. Paul, Minn., is dedicated to helping you protect and style your latest devices with our innovative designs. We carefully select and design our products to bring life to your device while maintaining a classy, minimalist, and chic appearance. Our customers are our inspiration. Your lifestyle inspires us to create innovative products to suit all walks of life. At Vena, it's not about us; it's about you. For more information visit venaproducts.com.
