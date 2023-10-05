Level Up Your Pixel Experience with Vena's Stylish Google Pixel 8 Cases

"Our vCommute and OutCross cases for the new Pixel 8 are the perfect balance of convenience, protection, and design", said Vena CEO Feon Tan. Tweet this

vCommute - "The One That Gets It Done"

Experience the convenience of Vena's patented vCommute wallet case, allowing you to store up to three cards, including your ID, credit/debit cards, and more, all in the hidden card holder slot on the back of the case. Plus, vCommute seamlessly integrates with Google Pay for easy payments.

The multi-angle magnetic-lock stand offers versatility with three adjustable positions, ensuring you can enjoy videos and movies at your preferred viewing angle. With military-grade drop protection tested on heights of up to 8 feet and featuring CornerGuard® technology, your Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will be safeguarded against shocks and impacts.

Precise craftsmanship and detailed design make accessing all your phone's ports, buttons, and features effortless. The case is also compatible with magnetic car phone mounts, eliminating the need for additional plates or adhesives.

OutCross - "Sleek, Simple, Protect"

Designed exclusively for the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, the OutCross case combines elegance and protection. Crafted with precision, this case not only adds sophistication to your device but also shields it from everyday wear and tear.

Featuring military-grade drop protection with CornerGuard® technology, the OutCross case disperses force from impacts, ensuring your Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro remains safe and secure. An anti-fingerprint finish and enhanced grip provide added convenience, reducing the risk of accidental drops.

Raised bezels around the screen and camera keep your glass surfaces scratch-free. Precise craftsmanship allows unobstructed access to all ports, speakers, and cameras. The case is compatible with contactless payment options such as Google Pay.

Vena provides 24/7 customer support, a limited lifetime warranty, and free standard shipping to the United States. Vena cases and products are available internationally.

For more information on Vena's vCommute and Outcross line, or the brand's other products and accessories, visit the company website or follow updates on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. You can also find Vena's full lineup of cases on Amazon.

About Vena Products

Vena, founded and headquartered in St. Paul, Minn., is dedicated to helping you protect and style your latest devices with our innovative designs. We carefully select and design our products to bring life to your device while maintaining a classy, minimalist, and chic appearance. Our customers are our inspiration. Your lifestyle inspires us to create innovative products to suit all walks of life. At Vena, it's not about us; it's about you. For more information visit venaproducts.com.

Media Contact

Kaitlyn Mercier, Vena, 2184094940, [email protected], https://venaproducts.com/

SOURCE Vena