Level Up Your Spring: Turn Ordinary into Extraordinary in Lehigh Valley

Wake up from winter with the destination's best events and attractions:

Gear Up for Game Day: The NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Regionals return to the PPL Center on March 28–30. The best collegiate athletes will go head-to-head for an intense weekend of competition and the chance to move one step closer to the National Championship. Before you head into the rink, make sure to stop by Brü Daddy's for an artisanal craft beer.

Step Up to the Plate: The Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs are back in action starting March 28 at Coca-Cola Park, one of the most affordable Triple-A ballparks in the country. For the first time ever, Coca-Cola Park will host the unforgettable Cosmic Baseball on May 17 , followed by the viral Party Animals' Banana Ball in July – both events are sure to wow spectators with one-of-a-kind entertainment!

Lift Up a Glass: Calling all craft beer lovers! Spring Beer Fest III returns on March 29 to Musikfest Café. The festival brings together the best local breweries, offering tastings and opportunities to connect with brewers, all while benefiting Habitat for Humanity.

Stock Up on Local Produce: The Easton Farmers' Market celebrates its opening day on May 3 at Scott Park on the riverside. Peruse more than 40 vendors offering fresh produce, pasture-raised meat and eggs, local wine and spirits, and more.

Turn Up the Music: Immerse yourself in the world of J.S. Bach's classical music at the 117th annual Bethlehem Bach Festival, running from May 8–11.

Crank Up the Excitement: Celebrate the return of sunny days at Dorney Park , opening May 9 . It's time to ride the wave of exhilaration with adrenaline-pumping rides like the Iron Menace, splashy water attractions and family-friendly fun at Camp Snoopy.

, opening . It's time to ride the wave of exhilaration with adrenaline-pumping rides like the Iron Menace, splashy water attractions and family-friendly fun at Camp Snoopy. Amp Up the Adrenaline: The Valley Preferred Cycling Center is the hub of excitement this spring. You'll have the chance to tackle the toughest roads in the region during the Monkey Knife Fight charity ride on April 12 or experience the Spring Classics at the Gran Fondo Hincapie on May 31. Don't miss Friday Nights Under the Lights, a thrilling evening of world-class cycling competition that kicks off on May 30.

Climb Up to New Heights: Opening on April 5, HangDog Outdoor Adventure offers an unforgettable day of challenging rope courses for all ages. Don't miss the dog-friendly beer garden for a post-climbing snack.

Lace Up to Run: Kick off race season with St. Luke's University Health Network on April 27. Whether you're pushing for a PR in the half marathon, testing your limits in the 5K, or cheering on the kids in the Youth Run, it's the perfect way to spend a beautiful spring day.

There's no better time to soak in the energy of this beautiful locale. Plan your visit today at DiscoverLehighValley.com and follow @LehighValleyPa on social media for the latest updates.

