Level Up Your Workspace Organization with Tidy, the 'Designed to Be Seen' Storage Companion

As functional as it is eye-catching, Tidy features one drawer with an organizer tray and one dedicated filing section that can hold more than 30 hanging file folders. The push-to-open drawer and storage features make it user-friendly and ergonomic to use.

Tidy fits right into any office environment just as naturally as the home, with its integrated, discrete caster wheels and optional matching cushions – available in light or dark gray – that transform it into sleek rolling seating or footrest. It also features dual lockable drawers for safe storage of sensitive documents, making it a reliable choice for any workspace where design and functionality meet.

"We crafted Tidy to simplify and elevate the workspace experience," said Celine Cohen, director of marketing at Ergonofis. "It's designed for people who want their environment to inspire focus, creativity and calm — and who value design that works as beautifully as it looks."

Built with finishes and wood essences made to match Ergonofis' bestselling standing desks – Sway, Shift and Alive – Tidy serves as a natural extension of any Ergonofis home office, both in style and function.

About Ergonofis

Ergonofis is dedicated to making work a better place through thoughtfully designed, durable standing desks, ergonomic chairs and accessories. With a focus on comfort, health and productivity, Ergonofis leads the evolution of modern workspace design with products that help people feel and perform their best every day.

