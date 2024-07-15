Leveling the Playing Field and "Lacrosse Unlimited" Partner to Distribute Unused Lacrosse Inventory to Schools and Youth Programs

"LPF knows first-hand that costly equipment can be a significant barrier to kids having the opportunity to try lacrosse," says Kaitlin Brennan, Chief Operating Officer at Leveling the Playing Field. Post this

"Lacrosse Unlimited is thrilled to work alongside LPF. Both companies share a dedication of making lacrosse accessible to all young athletes, giving every child the chance to enjoy and excel in the sport- and our partnership with LPF does just that," says Marina Skelly, Marketing Coordinator at Lacrosse Unlimited.

Lacrosse Unlimited's donation of $136,000 worth of lacrosse equipment includes:

● 1,647 brand new men's and women's lacrosse heads

● 367 pairs of brand new lacrosse goalie gloves

● Over 1,000 pieces of lacrosse apparel including tops, shorts, outerwear, and pinnies

Items will be made available to approved youth programs and coaches free of charge at LPF warehouses via appointment. For more information on picking up lacrosse gear or Leveling the Playing Field, visit LPFSports.org or contact [email protected].

About Leveling the Playing Field: Leveling the Playing Field is a non-profit organization which collects and re-distributes sports equipment to under-resourced communities. The organization currently operates in five cities: Greater Washington D.C., Baltimore, MD, Philadelphia, PA, Buffalo, NY, and Columbus, OH. Leveling the Playing Field has donated over $14 million in sports equipment to schools, youth teams and leagues, and other non-profit organizations since 2013.

About Lacrosse Unlimited: Founded in 1990, Lacrosse Unlimited is recognized as a leader for specialty lacrosse equipment and apparel. Through the Lacrosse Unlimited Foundation, over $100,000 has been donated to organizations such as the American Red Cross, World Wildlife Fund, and several young lacrosse organizations. Headquartered in Long Island, NY, Lacrosse Unlimited currently operates over 50 stores as well as e-commerce.

Media Contact

Marina Skelly, Lacrosse Unlimited, 1 877.800.5850, [email protected]

SOURCE Lacrosse Unlimited