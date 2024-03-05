LevelTen Asset Marketplace Facilitates Sale of 150 MW Momentum Energy Storage Partners Project in ERCOT

We look forward to continuing to serve this market, connecting buyers and sellers, and providing an efficient Platform to complete their transactions. Post this

"Momentum is grateful to have such competent partners in its efforts to further the energy transition," said Davion Hill, Co-founder of Momentum Energy Storage.

LevelTen Energy launched its Asset Marketplace in 2021, and since then more than 400 clean energy project developers have participated in over 110 asset processes. "We have seen a consistent increase of BESS projects being offered on the Asset Marketplace. We look forward to continuing to serve this market, connecting buyers and sellers, and providing an efficient Platform to complete their transactions. LevelTen is excited to have assisted in connecting Momentum to a transaction-ready buyer on our Asset Marketplace," said Patrick Worrall, Vice President of Asset Marketplace, LevelTen Energy.

About Momentum Energy Storage

Momentum Energy Storage Partners develops stand alone energy storage projects across the US. Momentum has partnered with Leyline Renewable Capital to build a 1+ GW pipeline of projects in both development and construction. Momentum brings projects from concept to reality in lucrative markets where generation and transmission volatility create opportunity.

About LevelTen Energy

LevelTen Energy is the leading provider of renewable transaction infrastructure, delivering the marketplaces, software, automated analytics, and expertise required to accelerate clean energy transactions. The LevelTen Platform is the world's largest online hub for renewable energy buyers, sellers, advisors, asset owners and financiers. The Platform includes the LevelTen Energy Marketplace, which delivers access to more than 4,500 power purchase agreement price offers spanning over 28 countries in North America and Europe. It also includes the LevelTen Asset Marketplace, which brings together over 1,000 renewable energy project developers and owners and delivers the online tools and expertise they need to buy, sell, and finance assets quickly. Together, LevelTen and its partners share #OneGoal to accelerate the energy transition. Visit http://www.LevelTenEnergy.com for more information.

