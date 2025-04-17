LevelTen Energy Expands Board to Accelerate Growth and Open New Clean Energy Markets

LevelTen's ability to connect buyers and sellers through tech-driven marketplaces is exactly what's needed to drive more clean energy onto the grid. Post this

"Energy demand on LevelTen continues to surge as our platform is driving ever faster and more efficient clean energy transactions," said Bryce Smith, CEO of LevelTen Energy. "At the same time, market volatility and opacity are combining to make our data and insights more and more critical to both buyers and sellers. Adding Dave and Karly to our board at this key inflection point shows just how important this work is. Their combined experience in scaling global businesses and driving strategic growth will help us get to the next level, expand into new markets, and uncover transformative opportunities."

New Board Members Bring Technology and Market Expertise to Scale Clean Energy Transactions

O'Hara has held key leadership roles in finance and operations, including oversight of Microsoft's investments, acquisitions, and global data center expansion. His experience in managing large-scale financial and operational growth will contribute to LevelTen's continued development as a marketplace leader.

"Clean energy markets are evolving rapidly, and efficient infrastructure is critical to scaling adoption," O'Hara said. "LevelTen is driving this transformation by simplifying transactions and increasing market transparency, and I'm eager to support its continued growth."

Wentz has worked extensively in climate technology, venture capital, and energy infrastructure, with a focus on helping businesses at LevelTen's stage scale. Her expertise in identifying emerging opportunities and bridging traditional industries with modern technology aligns with LevelTen's mission to accelerate the clean energy transition.

"Technology plays a crucial role in making clean energy transactions more efficient and accessible," Wentz said. "LevelTen's ability to connect buyers and sellers through tech-driven marketplaces is exactly what's needed to drive more clean energy onto the grid. I'm excited to work with the team to continue building solutions that move the industry forward."

Expanding Clean Energy Market Access

LevelTen Energy operates the world's largest and most active clean energy platform, providing a full suite of transaction infrastructure for power purchase agreements (PPAs), clean energy asset acquisition, tax credit transfers, and, soon, granular certificates. Through the LevelTen Platform—which connects buyers, sellers, financiers, and developers—the company is expanding access to an even broader range of clean energy transactions, accelerating the clean energy transition.

"With the expertise of our new board members, we are well-positioned to scale our impact and further modernize renewable energy procurement," Smith said.

As its platform grows, LevelTen has expanded beyond PPAs to help clean energy buyers access a wider range of clean energy opportunities, support developers in monetizing their projects, and enable organizations to invest in clean energy through tax credit purchases. Additionally, market participants can leverage LevelTen's actionable data to optimize their strategies, reducing complexity and increasing transparency across the clean energy ecosystem.

LevelTen's continued expansion follows its $65 million Series D funding round, led by B Capital, with participation from Aster, Constellation, Equinor Ventures, Google, Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., Microsoft's Climate Innovation Fund, NGP, Prelude Ventures, and ZOMA Capital, among others. These investors underscore the strength of LevelTen's platform and its role in building the infrastructure needed to accelerate the global clean energy transition.

About LevelTen Energy

LevelTen Energy is the leading provider of transaction infrastructure for the clean energy transition, connecting buyers, sellers, and financiers through dynamic marketplaces, data-driven insights, and automated analytics. The LevelTen Platform supports power purchase agreements, clean energy asset M&A transactions, and tax credit transfers—soon expanding to granular certificate trading—enabling organizations to confidently execute and manage transactions. With a network of over 1,000 project developers in 35 countries, LevelTen is advancing carbon-free energy markets by increasing transparency, liquidity, and accessibility. Learn more at LevelTenEnergy.com.

