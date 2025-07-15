LevelUP HCS Expands RPO Capabilities with New Entity in Mexico to Strengthen LATAM Presence

LevelUP HCS Grows RPO in LATAM
NEW YORK, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LevelUP HCS, a global talent solutions provider specializing in recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and workforce strategy, today announced the official launch of its new legal entity in Mexico. This expansion strengthens the company's nearshore delivery capabilities and supports rising demand for scalable talent acquisition solutions across North America and Latin America (LATAM).
The new Center of Recruitment Excellence, based in Mexico City, will serve as a regional hub for LevelUP HCS's RPO services, providing flexible, high-impact recruiting support for organizations across industries. Strategically aligned to U.S. West Coast business hours, this location enhances responsiveness and delivery efficiency for clients operating across time zones.
"This expansion into Mexico is a pivotal step in our growth strategy," said John Fitzgerald, President of LevelUP HCS. "It allows us to bring our proven RPO and talent acquisition solutions closer to clients in LATAM and North America, helping them build agile teams that thrive in today's dynamic workforce landscape."
The Mexico-based team will focus on delivering customized recruitment strategies, sourcing top talent across Latin America, and supporting multilingual and cross-border hiring needs. This move reinforces LevelUP HCS's position as a trusted RPO provider with global reach and local impact.
LevelUP HCS is also committed to investing in the local labor market by hiring and developing talent in Mexico, furthering its mission to elevate the world of work through inclusive, high-performance recruitment teams grounded in the company's core values of drive, collaboration, and trust.
This LATAM expansion marks the latest milestone in LevelUP HCS's long-term vision to grow its global delivery model, with future investments planned in additional strategic regions to meet the evolving needs of enterprise clients.
