LevelUP HCS Expands RPO Capabilities with New Entity in Mexico to Strengthen LATAM Presence

"This expansion into Mexico is a pivotal step in our growth strategy," said John Fitzgerald, President of LevelUP HCS. "It allows us to bring our proven RPO and talent acquisition solutions closer to clients in LATAM and North America, helping them build agile teams that thrive in today's dynamic workforce landscape."

The Mexico-based team will focus on delivering customized recruitment strategies, sourcing top talent across Latin America, and supporting multilingual and cross-border hiring needs. This move reinforces LevelUP HCS's position as a trusted RPO provider with global reach and local impact.

LevelUP HCS is also committed to investing in the local labor market by hiring and developing talent in Mexico, furthering its mission to elevate the world of work through inclusive, high-performance recruitment teams grounded in the company's core values of drive, collaboration, and trust.

This LATAM expansion marks the latest milestone in LevelUP HCS's long-term vision to grow its global delivery model, with future investments planned in additional strategic regions to meet the evolving needs of enterprise clients.

