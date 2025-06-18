LevelUP HCS Recognized as a Major Contender Among Top Global RPO Providers in Everest Group's 2025 PEAK Matrix®

"Earning this recognition from Everest Group validates the impact of our client-first approach and positions LevelUP among the top RPO firms driving innovation in today's global talent landscape." — Curtis Grajeda, Founder and CEO, LevelUP HCS Post this

"Being named a Major Contender by Everest Group in their 2025 RPO PEAK Matrix is a strong testament to the incredible work our teams do every day," said Curtis Grajeda, Founder and CEO of LevelUP HCS. "We've built our approach on the pillars of agility, trust, and excellence in service delivery—and this recognition reflects the impact of our solutions on clients navigating a fast-evolving talent landscape."

With a global presence and strong roots in North America, the UK, LATAM, and South Africa, LevelUP HCS continues to drive measurable value for clients through its modular RPO services, industry expertise, AI-enabled recruiting technology, and commitment to exceptional candidate experiences.

This milestone further solidifies LevelUP HCS's position among the best RPO companies for organizations seeking a modern, results-driven partner to optimize their recruitment strategy.

About LevelUP HCS

LevelUP HCS is a global talent solutions provider specializing in recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), contingent workforce management (MSP), and total talent solutions. We partner with clients to elevate the way they work—offering innovative, agile solutions powered by technology, compliance, and deep industry expertise. Our mission is simple: to deliver talent solutions that drive performance, impact, and growth.

About Everest Group PEAK Matrix®

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® is a trusted framework for evaluating the relative market success and capabilities of service providers. The 2025 Global RPO PEAK Matrix® evaluates the performance of top RPO firms based on their impact on the market, their ability to deliver RPO services at scale, and their innovation in the industry.

