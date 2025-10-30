LevelUP Launches Ella: An AI Talent Scout Transforming Candidate Experience

"Technology should elevate the recruiter, not replace them. Ella empowers hiring teams with speed, consistency, and a more human candidate experience." — Curtis Grajeda, CEO & Founder, LevelUP HCS Post this

"With Ella, we're redefining what an exceptional candidate experience looks like," said Curtis Grajeda, CEO and Founder of LevelUP. "The hiring process shouldn't leave candidates waiting and wondering. Ella helps our clients maintain meaningful engagement with every applicant, while enabling recruiters to focus on what they do best—building relationships and making great hires."

Powered by AI, Ella automatically screens and schedules conversations with applicants across all job types—whether full-time employees, contractors, or project-based talent. The platform operates around the clock, giving candidates the flexibility to engage when it works for them while providing hiring teams with fast, data-driven insights into each applicant's conversation.

Ella is not a standalone product but an integrated component of LevelUP's Talent Solutions, supporting both enterprise and project-based hiring. When embedded within LevelUP's Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) and On Demand models, Ella enhances speed, scalability, and candidate satisfaction—without removing the human touch.

"Technology should elevate the recruiter, not replace them," Curtis added. "Ella was built to empower talent acquisition teams with greater visibility, efficiency, and fairness, while ensuring every candidate feels seen and valued."

The introduction of Ella marks another milestone in LevelUP's commitment to building smarter, more inclusive talent ecosystems for global employers. The company continues to invest in responsible AI adoption, enabling clients to meet growing hiring demands with solutions that balance innovation and human connection.

For more information about Ella and to experience the platform, visit leveluphcs.com/ella.

About LevelUP Human Capital Solutions

LevelUP Human Capital Solutions is a global provider of agile talent solutions that help organizations elevate the way they work. As a minority-owned company, LevelUP partners with leading employers worldwide to deliver Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Contingent Workforce (MSP), and Talent Intelligence solutions that combine technology, insight, and human expertise.

