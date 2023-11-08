Businesses spend millions of dollars to protect critical digital assets from attack. Proactive organizations conduct cyber security validation to ensure that their cyber security investment pays off. Post this

"Businesses spend millions of dollars to protect critical digital assets from attack," stated Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies. "Proactive organizations conduct cyber security validation to ensure that their cyber security investment pays off."

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Leverage Cyber Security Validation to Optimize Security Investment."

"Cyber security validation involves testing and evaluating the effectiveness of an organization's cyber security strategy. Through simulated cyberattacks, security testing, and continuous monitoring, cyber security validation helps companies identify and prioritize their security gaps. This allows them to improve their security posture and demonstrate regulatory compliance."

Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS)

"BAS involves continuously testing the security posture of an organization by simulating realistic cyberattacks using automated tools. This process helps to identify vulnerabilities, gaps, and misconfigurations in the company's security controls and processes. It also provides actionable recommendations and remediation guidance to improve the security posture."

Penetration Testing

"Penetration testing involves ethical hackers conducting authorized attacks on specific systems, networks, or applications using the same tools an adversary might use. Performed occasionally, it involves moderate interaction with the security team. And it proves particularly useful in validating the security of specific systems and finding complex vulnerabilities."

Red Teaming and Purple Teaming

"Red teaming involves a team of ethical hackers mimicking the tactics and procedures of real-world adversaries. While BAS and penetration testing aim to identify as many vulnerabilities as possible, red teaming targets a specific objective. For instance, a red team might be given a specific task such as disrupting a particular service or compromising a specific account."

Comprehensive Cyber Security Validation Services

The cyber security professionals at eMazzanti Technologies deliver a variety of cyber security validation services to help organizations mature their security strategies. They bring intimate knowledge of exploits and attackers and proven methodology. Armed with that information, they help organizations develop comprehensive remediation plans.

