Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Leverage Microsoft 365 Enhanced Security to Stay Ahead of Evolving Threats."

Microsoft Security Copilot: AI-powered Security Assistant

"In March, Microsoft introduced Microsoft Security Copilot, which combines generative AI with a security-specific model from Microsoft. It also integrates with existing Microsoft security products and soon with third-party tools. This powerful combination increases defender efficiency and capabilities, enabling them to respond at the speed and scale of AI."

"For example, using natural language, a security professional might ask how to remediate an incident involving Emotet malware. Security Copilot will generate organization-specific guidance using signals and data from various security tools and Microsoft Defender Threat Intelligence. It synthesizes this data into actionable insights with step-by-step instructions."

Microsoft Defender New Features

"Organizations that subscribe to Microsoft Defender Threat Intelligence can now access Threat Intelligence directly within Microsoft 365 Defender. Threat Intelligence streamlines incident triage and response by gathering threat data from across the internet and simplifying analysis."

Microsoft Entra Improvements

"With Microsoft Entra Verified ID, organizations can now verify user identity with biometric or cryptographic methods. They can issue verifiable credentials such as digital passports, health cards, and more. And they can accept verifiable credentials from users to grant them access to applications or services."

Microsoft 365 Enhanced Security Experts

Improvements to Microsoft 365 security aim to streamline the process of securing critical data assets and systems. However, determining which features to implement and how to configure them properly comes with a learning curve. The Microsoft security experts at eMazzanti Technologies help business leader with workshops on Microsoft 365 Security and Cloud Backup.

