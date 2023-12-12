Leverage Technology for eDiscovery Scalability and Efficiency in 2024

Exploding data volumes and a constantly evolving data technology environment introduce significant complexity. Wise use of technology empowers organizations to find and process data at scale. Post this

Managing Data in Diverse Locations and Formats

"The increasing adoption of cloud services, mobile devices, social media, and the IoT places substantial demands on eDiscovery systems. Data generated and stored in numerous locations and formats proves difficult to find and manage. Remote work further complicates the process by increasing the risk of data loss due to the use of personal devices and insecure networks."

AI Plays Complex Role in eDiscovery Challenges and Opportunities in 2024

"AI has become essential to automating and optimizing information governance tasks such as data classification and policy enforcement. It can also help legal teams improve the accuracy and efficiency of eDiscovery outcomes by automating data deduplication, redaction, document review, and predictive coding."

Cloud-based eDiscovery Delivers Scalability, Efficiency

"Cloud-based solutions dominate the eDiscovery technology landscape because they offer lower costs, greater scalability, and faster deployment. Additionally, they deliver vastly improved accessibility for teams spread across distance. Consequently, experts predict that legal adoption of cloud-based technology will continue to grow rapidly in the coming year."

Blockchain on the Horizon for eDiscovery

"While not yet in mainstream use, blockchain technology has the power to play an increasingly useful role in enhancing eDiscovery. By recording transactions in a secure, transparent, and immutable way, it promises significant eDiscovery benefits."

Partner with eDiscovery Experts

Navigating eDiscovery challenges and opportunities requires an approach that harnesses technology while instituting information governance best practices. With eGovernance solutions for eDiscovery and information governance, organizations reduce costs while simplifying processes and producing consistent, defensible results.

