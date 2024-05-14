Leveraging Active Diagnostic Stewardship Interventions to Optimize the Outcomes of Patients with Bacteremia, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The impact on clinical outcomes is only realized when rapid BCID results are partnered with active stewardship interventions. Post this

In this webinar, the expert speaker will share insights gained through the implementation of a rapid syndromic cobas® eplex BCID panels in tandem with real-time antimicrobial stewardship interventions, which resulted in improved antimicrobial use and patient outcomes at a large academic medical center.

This webinar focuses on the integration of rapid blood culture identification into an antimicrobial stewardship program, how antimicrobial stewardship programs make rapid BCID results actionable and how the results can be used to demonstrate the value of the test and impact on antimicrobial stewardship.

Register for this webinar today to understand how active diagnostic stewardship interventions can help optimize the outcomes of patients with bacteremia.

Join Ryan Shields, PharmD, MS, Associate Professor of Medicine, University of Pittsburgh, Department of Medicine, for the live webinar on Thursday, May 30, 2024, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Leveraging Active Diagnostic Stewardship Interventions to Optimize the Outcomes of Patients with Bacteremia.

