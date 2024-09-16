Leveraging AI and Automation to Streamline Chart Reviews, Identify Treatment Options, and Prove Service Value, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

By leveraging the structured and actionable insights generated by the platform, evidence suggestive of improved patient outcomes can be gathered. Post this

Next, the webinar will explore how this rich dataset was utilized to identify patients who could benefit from specific treatment and research options, facilitating personalized and precise healthcare interventions. This approach not only has the potential to enhance patient outcomes but also aids in informed decision-making processes.

Finally, the webinar will highlight the methods used to demonstrate the value of these services to stakeholders. By leveraging the structured and actionable insights generated by the platform, evidence suggestive of improved patient outcomes can be gathered.

Join this webinar to learn how AI can be applied to streamline clinical care, improve treatment outcomes and prove the value of healthcare services to stakeholders.

Join Bryan Federowicz, VP Software Strategy & Growth, xCures; Jill Davies, MS, CCGC, CEO, Genome Medical; and Kenny Wong, MS, CGC, Chief Product Officer, xCures, for the live webinar on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Leveraging AI and Automation to Streamline Chart Reviews, Identify Treatment Options, and Prove Service Value.

