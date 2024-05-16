Leveraging AI for Clinical Trial Efficiencies, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

As clinical trials become increasingly complex, particularly with decentralized trials and rare disease studies, advanced AI tools are essential for effectively managing these challenges. Post this

Furthermore, they will focus on required strategic investments in all aspects of the clinical study lifecycle. By adopting a comprehensive approach, the PPD clinical research business of Thermo Fisher Scientific aims to provide a connected experience that maximizes efficiencies, prioritizes quality and minimizes potential bottlenecks.

As clinical trials become increasingly complex, particularly with decentralized trials and rare disease studies, advanced AI tools are essential for effectively managing these challenges. In this webinar, attendees will get to discover how AI capabilities can address these complexities and ensure streamlined operations and improved study outcomes.

In addition, the speakers will discuss the integration of generative AI into workflows. By leveraging generative AI, content drafting for regulatory documents and training materials can be accelerated. While maintaining regulatory standards with human oversight, generative AI serves as a valuable workflow acceleration tool, enhancing efficiency and productivity.

Register for this webinar and gain valuable insights into using AI for clinical trials to improve trial efficiencies, ultimately driving better outcomes and advancing medical research more quickly.

Join experts from the PPD clinical research business of Thermo Fisher Scientific, Dave Hiltbrand, Associate Director of Data Science; Nikki McLean, Operational Strategy Senior Lead; and Tim Rich, VP, Digital and Decentralized Solutions, for the live webinar on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at 12pm EDT (9am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Leveraging AI for Clinical Trial Efficiencies.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks