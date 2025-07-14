2025 AAEA annual meeting track session

MILWAUKEE, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2025 AAEA Annual Meeting Track Session sponsored by AAEAs Food and Agricultural Marketing Policy Section (FAMPS) and Institutional and Behavioral Economics Section (IBES), "Leveraging Digital Advancements and Big Data in Food Marketing and Policy" will discuss how the digital environments expand across consumer and producer sectors, they generate valuable datasets to explore underexamined food marketing and policy questions. This session presents research on how digital advancements provide unique datasets for evaluating food environments and consumer behavior. The first presentation utilizes web-scraped data from food delivery platforms, such as Uber Eats and DoorDash, to analyze healthy diet costs, especially relevant as SNAP benefits extend to restaurants. The second study uses social media listening data to examine the impact of scandals surrounding imported avocados and bananas on U.S. consumer behavior. The final presentation explores consumer trust and demand for producer-side digitalization advancements like AI-informed blockchain-tracked dairy products. Dr. James Sears will lead a discussion on big data applications in food and agricultural economics.

Presentations in this session:

Estimating SNAP Purchasing Power in Online Food Delivery Environments

Jiayu Sun, Michigan State University

Scandals and Social Media: Analyzing the Effects on U.S. Avocado and Banana Imports

Valerie Kilders, Purdue University

U.S. Consumer Preferences for Using Blockchain Technology to Track Carbon Footprint and Organic Product Claims

Josie Nasekos, Clemson University

This session will take place on July 28 from 2:45 pm – 4:15 pm in the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel in the Plaza Court 2 room.

ABOUT AAEA: Established in 1910, the Agricultural & Applied Economics Association (AAEA) is the leading professional association for agricultural and applied economists, with 2,500 members in more than 60 countries. Members of the AAEA work in academic or government institutions as well as in industry and not-for-profit organizations, and engage in a variety of research, teaching, and outreach activities in the areas of agriculture, the environment, food, health, and international development. The AAEA publishes three journals, the Journal of the Agricultural and Applied Economics Association (an open access journal), the American Journal of Agricultural Economics and Applied Economic Perspectives & Policy, as well as the online magazine Choices and the online open access publication series Applied Economics Teaching Resources. To learn more, visit http://www.aaea.org.

