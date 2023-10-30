Leveraging Digital Biomarkers to Generate Real-World Physiological and Behavioral Data in CNS Clinical Studies, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insights into how digital biomarkers have the potential to transform the CNS space much the same way that next-generation sequencing has transformed oncology, enabling precision treatment. The featured speakers will discuss the power of longitudinal EEG data synchronized with behavioral assessment data and how this can accelerate clinical studies, saving time and budget.
TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover a groundbreaking webinar delving into an (artificial intelligence) AI-based, multi-domain digital biomarker platform that is currently being leveraged in neurology and neuropsychiatry clinical trials. To date, the lack of objective measures in central nervous system (CNS) clinical studies has resulted in less than 6% of drugs in this space making it to market. Many of the validated cognitive assessments today are paper-based, introducing the potential for bias and limiting ethnic and geographic diversity in clinical studies. An additional challenge facing CNS studies is the higher-than-average patient drop-out rates, in large part due to the burden associated with attending clinical site visits.
What if a team could capture objective physiological and behavioral study data from a diverse group of patients on an ongoing basis without them having to leave the comfort of their own homes? Could researchers escalate the discovery of the next breakthrough treatment by streamlining study timelines and costs?
With a mission to generate the data and insights required to accelerate the diagnosis and management of CNS disorders for millions of patients and caregivers around the world, Cumulus Neuroscience is advancing an AI-based, multi-domain digital biomarker platform to enable better, faster decision-making in neurology and neuropsychiatry clinical trials and patient care. Designed for and with 10 of the world's leading pharma companies, the platform enables decentralized trials and is already making a difference in the development of therapies for Alzheimer's Disease, schizophrenia and treatment-resistant depression.
Designed to provide an industry-wide standard for real-world measurement of disease progression, Cumulus combines patented technology, in-house expertise and key industry partnerships to capture large amounts of real-world, clinical data repeated over time, across multiple behavioral and physiological domains in the patient's home — all with an electroencephalogram (EEG) headset synced to a novel, tablet-based neuro-assessment platform. Together with machine learning (ML) analytics and the world's largest database of annotated, longitudinal, neurofunctional data, Cumulus simplifies and improves the robustness of neuroscience clinical trials to provide the best and most cost-effective assessment of CNS treatment outcomes.
Join Brian Murphy, PhD, co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Cumulus Neuroscience; and CJ Barnum, PhD, VP of CNS Development, INmune Bio, Inc., for the live webinar on Friday, November 10, 2023, at 12pm EST ( 9am PT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Leveraging Digital Biomarkers to Generate Real-World Physiological and Behavioral Data in CNS Clinical Studies.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected]
SOURCE Xtalks
Share this article