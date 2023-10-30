Leveraging Digital Biomarkers to Generate Real-World Physiological and Behavioral Data in CNS Clinical Studies, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

An additional challenge facing CNS studies is the higher-than-average patient drop-out rates, in large part due to the burden associated with attending clinical site visits. Post this

With a mission to generate the data and insights required to accelerate the diagnosis and management of CNS disorders for millions of patients and caregivers around the world, Cumulus Neuroscience is advancing an AI-based, multi-domain digital biomarker platform to enable better, faster decision-making in neurology and neuropsychiatry clinical trials and patient care. Designed for and with 10 of the world's leading pharma companies, the platform enables decentralized trials and is already making a difference in the development of therapies for Alzheimer's Disease, schizophrenia and treatment-resistant depression.

Designed to provide an industry-wide standard for real-world measurement of disease progression, Cumulus combines patented technology, in-house expertise and key industry partnerships to capture large amounts of real-world, clinical data repeated over time, across multiple behavioral and physiological domains in the patient's home — all with an electroencephalogram (EEG) headset synced to a novel, tablet-based neuro-assessment platform. Together with machine learning (ML) analytics and the world's largest database of annotated, longitudinal, neurofunctional data, Cumulus simplifies and improves the robustness of neuroscience clinical trials to provide the best and most cost-effective assessment of CNS treatment outcomes.

Join Brian Murphy, PhD, co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Cumulus Neuroscience; and CJ Barnum, PhD, VP of CNS Development, INmune Bio, Inc., for the live webinar on Friday, November 10, 2023, at 12pm EST ( 9am PT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Leveraging Digital Biomarkers to Generate Real-World Physiological and Behavioral Data in CNS Clinical Studies.

