Leveraging Digital Solutions Expertise for Enterprise AI Implementations in Heavy Industry

J.S. Held releases strategic insights on enterprise AI adoption in heavy industry for legal counsel and corporate leaders, presenting a framework for operational success.

JERICHO, N.Y., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- J.S. Held, a global consulting firm, published today an article titled "Leveraging Digital Solutions Expertise: AI Implementations in Heavy Industry." This piece explores how AI adoption in heavy industries drives efficiencies, reduces costs, enhances safety, and enables smarter regulatory compliance. The authors present a framework to implement enterprise AI to optimize operational success.

In the article, Environmental Health and Safety Information Systems experts Daniel Artzer and Dane Cobble discuss how successful deployment of AI in complex operating environments depends on effective data governance, analytics, architecture, and integration into broader organizational processes.

Topics covered include:

Enabling responsible AI adoption in heavy industry

The urgency for AI-driven digital transformation in heavy industry

Solving ESG and compliance challenges through digital transformation

A case study in preparing for scalable AI in the energy sector

Earlier this year, J.S. Held was recognized by Verdantix, in their Green Quadrant: Enterprise Risk Management Consulting Services (2025) report, that benchmarks 15 of the most prominent enterprise risk management (ERM) advisors, identifying global consulting firm J.S. Held among the leading companies based on capabilities and momentum.

To learn more about enterprise AI implementation in heavy industry, visit: https://jsheld.com/insights/articles/enterprise-ai-implementation-in-heavy-industry-a-digital-transformation-strategy-for-sustainable-growth.

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

More than 1,500 professionals serve organizations across six continents, including, 84% of the Global 200 Law Firms, 75% of the Forbes Top 20 Insurance Companies (90% of the NAIC top 50 Property & Casualty Insurers), and 71% of the Fortune 100 Companies.

J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not certified public accounting firm(s) and do not provide audit, attest, or any other public accounting services. J.S. Held is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. Securities offered through PM Securities, LLC, d/b/a Phoenix IB or Ocean Tomo Investments, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/SIPC. All rights reserved.

