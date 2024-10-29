Leveraging EMR/EHR Data and Patient Engagement to Maximize Clinical Trial Recruitment, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

An important piece is the human touch — the conversations that help patients understand how clinical research might benefit them personally or serve the greater good for others living with similar conditions. Post this

While it is well known that EMR/electronic health record (EHR) data can match patients to clinical trials, data alone does not close the gap. An important piece is the human touch — the conversations that help patients understand how clinical research might benefit them personally or serve the greater good for others living with similar conditions.

In this webinar, the expert speakers discuss patient identification and the steps that follow in the participant journey to ensure researchers are meeting enrollment goals in clinical trials. The panel provides their perspectives on the barriers across clinical research sites and throughout the trial process while discussing how patient EMR data can effectively address these challenges. Additionally, they will explore the various data, technology and services that can create actionable solutions, including the implications of consolidation within the patient EMR space and its significance for pharmaceutical sponsors.

This webinar will be advantageous for those interested in learning more about the potential of EMR/EHR data throughout the clinical research process, who want to hear first-hand insights from leaders throughout the pharmaceutical industry or who wish to gain a better understanding of how we can all work together to solve the historical issues surrounding research engagement and the cutting-edge applications of healthcare data as part of the solution.

Register for this webinar today to discover how integrating EMR data with personalized patient engagement strategies can transform recruitment in clinical trials.

Join Irfan Khan (Moderator), MD, CEO, Circuit Clinical; Kelly McKee, Head of Innovative Patient Recruitment, Evinova, AstraZeneca; Scott Gucciardi, SVP/GM, Connectivity, Insights, and VBC Businesses, NextGen Healthcare; Meghna Wolfe, Manager of Business Partner Relations, NextGen Healthcare; and Kathy Bean, RHIA, CHPS, Vice President of Technology & Clinical Informatics, Circuit Clinical, for the live webinar on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at 2pm EST (11am PST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Leveraging EMR/EHR Data and Patient Engagement to Maximize Clinical Trial Recruitment.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Contact:

Vera Kovacevic

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], www.xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks