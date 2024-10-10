Leveraging Functional Service Providers for Enhanced Efficiency in Drug Development, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

FSPs provide numerous advantages such as globalized strategies, expert domain knowledge and efficient management, thus helping balance quality, innovation and cost. Post this

As trials become more complex, many biotech and biopharma companies are opting for FSPs over full-service outsourcing. FSPs provide numerous advantages such as globalized strategies, expert domain knowledge and efficient management, thus helping balance quality, innovation and cost.

Sponsors engage FSP models when seeking efficiencies. FSP models provide increased operational and resourcing flexibility and different pricing plans in comparison to traditional full-service clinical research organization (CRO) offerings. FSPs deliver capabilities across a broad base, including subject matter experts in the functional areas, which helps accelerate drug development and decrease overall costs.

A sponsor should feel a true partnership with an adaptable provider willing to help achieve high-quality, cost-effective results as clinical trials are becoming complex and require specific expertise.

Register for this webinar today to learn about the strategic advantages, including expert domain knowledge, global strategies and operational flexibility, for biotech and biopharma companies in engaging functional service providers for drug development.

Join industry experts Melissa Church, SVP, Strategy & Solutions, Catalyst Clinical Research, Craig McIlloney, SVP, Catalyst Flex, Catalyst Clinical Research; Rob Petrie, Chief Innovation Officer, OrciMed Life Sciences; and Elisha Talley-Roithner, Head of Operations, Launch Therapeutics for the live webinar on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at 1pm EDT (5pm GMT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Leveraging Functional Service Providers for Enhanced Efficiency in Drug Development.

