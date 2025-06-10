Leveraging ISO IDMP for Smarter Regulatory Processes in the EU, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Organizations face complex data mapping requirements, system integration hurdles and resource constraints while implementing these changes. Post this

However, this transformation also offers unprecedented opportunities, including streamlined regulatory submissions, enhanced data consistency across markets, improved pharmacovigilance capabilities through better product identification and more efficient management of product lifecycle changes.

In this webinar, the featured speakers will discuss EMA's vision to unify fragmented regulatory systems into an integrated, interoperable framework. They will highlight how the Product Management System (PMS) aims to transform how medicinal product information is exchanged between stakeholders to improve patient safety through better signal detection and more precise adverse event analysis.

Topics will include:

An overview of the EMA's centralization strategy for regulatory systems

Technical and operational challenges in the transition to IDMP compliance

The intricate relationship between PMS and other critical platforms, such as EudraVigilance, and how these connections enhance pharmacovigilance capabilities

Register for this webinar to learn how to navigate ISO IDMP standards through the SPOR data management services for improved compliance across the EU pharmaceutical landscape.

Join Ljubica Nikolaš, Director, Regulatory Registration and Compliance, PrimeVigilance, for the live webinar on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Leveraging ISO IDMP for Smarter Regulatory Processes in the EU.

