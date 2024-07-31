Leveraging Real-World Comparator Cohorts in Clinical Trials: A Methodological Deep Dive, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn the methodological considerations involved in using real-world comparator cohorts (RWCCs) in clinical trials. Attendees will learn strategies for designing and conducting robust RWCC studies that minimize bias and confounding. The featured speaker will discuss how to leverage real-world data to generate high-quality evidence for clinical decision-making.
TORONTO, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Real-world comparator cohorts (RWCC) are increasingly being used in clinical trials as synthetic controls particularly in rare and complex disease populations and in settings where randomized controlled trials (RCTs) are infeasible or unethical. While RWCCs offer potential benefits such as increased efficiency, reduced costs and improved generalizability, their use also raises methodological challenges.
This webinar will delve into methodological considerations surrounding the use of RWCCs in clinical trials, covering topics such as:
- Role in Clinical Research: Reviewing the importance/applications of RWCCs in clinical research
- Study Design: How to select appropriate RWCCs, considering factors such as data source, inclusion/exclusion criteria and potential biases
- Data Sources: Understanding the strengths and limitations of different real-world data sources, including electronic health records, claims data and patient registries and explore approaches for pooling data from various sources
- Statistical Analysis: Exploring appropriate statistical methods for analyzing RWCC data, including propensity score matching, regression adjustment and instrumental variable analysis
- Bias and Confounding: Identifying and addressing potential sources of bias and confounding in RWCC studies such as selection bias, measurement error and unmeasured confounding
- Case Example: Examine a real-world example of successful use of RWCCs in clinical trials, highlighting best practices and lessons learned
Register now for this webinar focusing on the use of real-world comparator cohorts in clinical trials and their growing role in research.
Join Kitty Rajagopalan, PhD, President & Chief Scientific Officer, Anlitiks, for the live webinar on Thursday, August 22, 2024, at 12pm EDT (6pm CEST/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Leveraging Real-World Comparator Cohorts in Clinical Trials: A Methodological Deep Dive.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Contact:
Vera Kovacevic
Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371
Email: [email protected]
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], www.xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks
Share this article