Leveraging Real-World Comparator Cohorts in Clinical Trials: A Methodological Deep Dive, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn the methodological considerations involved in using real-world comparator cohorts (RWCCs) in clinical trials. Attendees will learn strategies for designing and conducting robust RWCC studies that minimize bias and confounding. The featured speaker will discuss how to leverage real-world data to generate high-quality evidence for clinical decision-making.

TORONTO, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Real-world comparator cohorts (RWCC) are increasingly being used in clinical trials as synthetic controls particularly in rare and complex disease populations and in settings where randomized controlled trials (RCTs) are infeasible or unethical. While RWCCs offer potential benefits such as increased efficiency, reduced costs and improved generalizability, their use also raises methodological challenges.

This webinar will delve into methodological considerations surrounding the use of RWCCs in clinical trials, covering topics such as: