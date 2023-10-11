Leverate Revolutionizes Broker-Trader Interactions with Chatbot Assistant

In 2023, Leverate, a prominent financial technology company based in Israel, has launched its Chatbot Assistant, an AI-driven innovation set to revolutionize broker-trader interactions. This cutting-edge tool improves customer service by delivering quick, accurate responses, promoting engagement, and offering multilingual support. The Chatbot Assistant, powered by advanced AI, aims to enhance trader satisfaction, emphasizing personalization and real-time support. Leverate's innovation addresses the fast-paced financial markets' need for responsiveness and engagement, ultimately serving as a strategic ally for brokerage firms seeking business growth.
TEL-AVIV, Israel, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leverate, a leading financial technology company, is excited to introduce the Chatbot Assistant, an advanced AI-driven feature designed to transform broker-trader interactions. This innovative tool enhances customer service by providing accurate and immediate responses to queries, fostering engagement, and offering multilingual support.
The Chatbot Assistant is a state-of-the-art digital tool that allows brokers to communicate naturally with their clients. Powered by advanced artificial intelligence, this virtual assistant offers instant answers to queries and performs essential tasks, creating a seamless and personalized customer service experience. By providing real-time support and catering to diverse linguistic needs, the Chatbot Assistant aims to increase trader satisfaction and loyalty, providing significant opportunities for business growth.
In today's fast-paced financial markets, responsiveness and engagement are crucial. The Chatbot Assistant plays a pivotal role in enhancing customer service standards in three impactful ways:
- Accurate and Immediate Responses: Leverate's Chatbot Assistant empowers brokers to provide traders with precise and immediate responses to their queries, ensuring a seamless trading experience.
- Increased Engagement: With 24x7 availability, the chatbot engages customers in real-time, fostering stronger client relationships.
- Multilingual Support: The Chatbot Assistant identifies traders' preferred languages, ensuring support in their chosen language, and fostering inclusivity, and accessibility.
The Power of Personalization:
At Leverate, we recognize each brokerage's uniqueness and its clients' diverse needs. A case in point: a GCC broker, using our Chatbot Assistant, made an unexpected discovery. Anticipating a preference for Arabic, they were instead met with a significant demand for English and other common languages. This was more than just an insight—it redefined their communication approach and amplified user engagement. Such experiences underscore the power of tailored broker-trader interactions.
And the feedback? Well, it's glowing. One of our clients enthused, 'Thanks to the chat app's automatic responses, we're now more equipped than ever to tackle routine queries. It truly feels like we have an expert assistant available at all hours.' Quite the endorsement, wouldn't you say?
Embrace the Future of Customer Service:
The Chatbot Assistant from Leverate is more than just a chatbot; it's a strategic ally in delivering personalized support, streamlining operations, and achieving business growth targets. Embrace the future of customer service and elevate your brokerage's competitive edge.
For media inquiries, please contact:
About Leverate:
Leverate is a leading financial technology company based in Israel, dedicated to providing brokers with innovative technology solutions and exceptional customer service. With a focus on enhancing broker-trader interactions, Leverate is at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge tools and support to the financial industry.
Dereh Sheshet Hayamim 30 Bnei Brak, Tel Aviv / Israel
+44 20 3769 9595
Media Contact
Brad Alexander, Leverate, 44 20 3769 9595, [email protected], https://leverate.com
SOURCE Leverate
Share this article