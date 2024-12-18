Levron Medical Wins First Place at Prestigious ICI Cardiology Conference Startup Competition

"Levron Medical exemplifies the innovative spirit of Israeli startups. Securing this award highlights the brilliance of the CPRA technology and the exceptional leadership and expertise within the company," Dr. Shimon Eckhouse, Chairman of Levron Medical. Post this

The CPRA system offers a breakthrough treatment for HF patients by addressing both cardiac and respiratory challenges in a single, comprehensive solution. During the competition, Levron's CEO, Amir Ronen, introduced the innovative CPRA technology and presented the positive results from its first-in-human clinical trial at Poria Hospital. Led by Professor Edo Birati, Head of the Cardiology Department, these initial results underscored the system's transformative potential.

"Our vision is to provide HF patients with an innovative solution that significantly improves outcomes and quality of life," said Amir Ronen, CEO of Levron Medical. "Winning the first-place John De-Haan award at the ICI startup competition recognizes and validates our unique three-level value proposition; a combination of a novel technology introducing a new category of HF treatment, as well as a clear and lucrative business model, and a short time-to-market."

Professor Amir Landesberg, Founder of Levron Medical, reflected on the company's achievements: "The technology is the culmination of years of meticulous research into the mechanisms of heart failure and cardiac-respiratory interactions. By understanding the underlying physiological control mechanisms, we have developed a solution that effectively shifts fluid from the lungs, alleviating congestion. The technology modulates the heart rhythm and leverages the differing effects of respiration on the heart's two chambers. This prestigious recognition by the ICI and John De-Haan award will accelerate the development of our technology and potentially shorten the timeline for clinical adoption."

Dr. Shimon Eckhouse, Chairman of Levron Medical and a veteran entrepreneur in the medical device field, emphasized the significance of this win: "Levron Medical exemplifies the innovative spirit of Israeli startups. Securing this award highlights the brilliance of the CPRA technology and the exceptional leadership and expertise within the company. Alon Medtech Ventures is proud to nurture and grow this cutting-edge solution to improve the lives of millions of HF patients."

Levron Medical's success at the ICI conference and its receipt of the $200,000 prize underscore its potential to set new standards in heart failure treatment.

Levron Medical is an innovative medical device company dedicated to transforming heart failure treatment through its groundbreaking Cardiac-Respiratory Physiological Assist (CPRA) technology. Focused on improving patient outcomes and quality of life, Levron is at the forefront of advancing solutions that leverage the cardio-respiratory mechanism. For more information, please visit: www.levronmedical.com.

