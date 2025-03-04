Levy's Fine Jewelry Unveils the Lineage Collection, a Tribute to the Enduring Beauty of Antique and Vintage-Inspired Design

For over 100 years, we have had the privilege of working with incredible antique and estate jewelry. The Lineage Collection allows us to blend this expertise with our passion for craftsmanship, offering pieces that feel truly timeless. Post this

The Lineage Collection is a celebration of what is timeless, crafted for those who appreciate the allure of heirloom-quality jewelry. Each piece draws inspiration from historical styles—whether it be the geometric designs of Art Deco, the alluring curves of the Belle Epoque, or the romance of Edwardian craftsmanship. The collection includes one-of-a-kind pieces such as the 1.72-carat antique oval mine-cut diamond and platinum ring, which captures the beauty of old-world diamond cutting with a halo of baguette and European cut diamonds, and the Art Deco-inspired platinum and emerald necklace, a composition of French, princess, trillion, and mine-cut diamonds accented by meticulously set calibre-cut emeralds.

Other highlights include the Modern Belle Epoque platinum diamond and emerald necklace, with its breathtaking heart-shaped diamond framed by European cut diamonds and emeralds, and the Art Deco-inspired aquamarine and diamond ring, which has a stunning 5.52-carat oval aquamarine flanked by French cut diamonds. The platinum orange sapphire and diamond ring, which is set with an exceptional 1.81-carat oval orange sapphire, adds a pop of color to the collection for those looks for an eye-catching statement piece.

While Levy's Fine Jewelry remains the go-to source for estate pieces, the Lineage Collection marks a new chapter for the storied jeweler, demonstrating its ability to create jewels that look and feel as though they have been passed down for generations. Customers who have inherited diamonds or gemstones can also work with Levy's expert artisans to have them set into a custom vintage-inspired design, ensuring that their jewels live on in a setting reflecting their history.

"Jewelry is a connection to the past. It is a symbol of love and legacy," said Joseph Denaburg, Marketing Director & Digital Strategist at Levy's Fine Jewelry. "With the Lineage Collection, we are honoring the tradition of estate jewelry while giving customers the opportunity to create their own heirlooms. Whether you choose a piece from our collection or work with us to repurpose a treasured gemstone, the result is a jewel that tells a story—one that will continue for generations to come."

Levy's Fine Jewelry has long been known for its curated selection of antique and estate pieces, but its in-house design team allows customers to experience the best of both worlds—authentic historical inspiration with modern craftsmanship. Each jewel in the Lineage Collection is carefully designed and handcrafted to reflect the artistry and attention to detail that make antique jewelry sought after. Whether one is drawn to the opulence of Art Deco, the romanticism of Edwardian design, or the understated beauty of Belle Epoque styling, this collection offers something for every connoisseur of fine jewelry.

For those looking to own a piece of history—or create their own—Levy's Fine Jewelry invites customers to explore the Lineage Collection in-store and online. To learn more about Levy's Fine Jewelry, visit https://levysfinejewelry.com/, email [email protected] or call 205-251-3381. For inquiries regarding this press release contact Pietra Communications email [email protected] or call at 212-916-9761.

About Levy's Fine Jewelry

A fourth-generation family business, Levy's Fine Jewelry is a testament to over a century of artistry, service, and community engagement in Birmingham, Alabama. Established in 1922 by Joe Denaburg and Ethel Levy, the company began as a pawn shop in Alabama and is internationally renowned for its commitment to quality and craftsmanship.

Today, Levy's Fine Jewelry curates a diverse collection of antique, estate, and vintage jewels spanning from Georgian through Modernist periods. Sourcing exquisite jewels and watches from around the world, the atelier ensures each item in its collection has a unique story to tell. Through customization, the store offers jewelry design services for personalized engagement rings, wedding bands, and milestone gifts. For those walking through the door, "It's like having a relative in the jewelry business."

[email protected]

