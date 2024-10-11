Lew Echlin Joins iFrog Marketing Solutions, the only Automotive Marketing Agency Born in a Dealership®, as Chief Growth Officer to Spearhead Growth Initiatives

"I am excited to have Lew on the team. Lew's passion for the business is expansive and unparalleled. His experience with OEM's Tier 2 and love of the dealer body is exactly what iFrog needs to continue its growth trajectory in perpetuity!," said Dave Wilson, Founder of iFrog Marketing Solutions. Post this

In this position, Lew will leverage and add to iFrog's highly-effective and collaborative approach, processes, people, and technologies to accelerate the growth and adoption of iFrog as THE agency of choice among Dealerships, Dealer Groups, Dealer Advertising Associations, and OEMs for proven, efficient, and powerfully-effective retail marketing and sales promotion.

Lew joins the iFrog Executive Leadership team following:

Two decades with the Ford Motor Company, including Marketing and Sales leadership roles spanning three continents and across the United States , including Head of US Marketing Communications, Regional Retail Marketing, and Global Product Marketing for Bronco and Mustang. Here he capitalized on collaborative ideation and pre-planning directly with Ford Dealers to produce successful launches, retail sales promotions, and landmark Dealer/Company policy agreements.





Multiple years with Motormindz Consulting, where he was appointed to Senior Vice President of Partner Development, architecting and executing launch and business development for automotive-related SaaS companies, yielding pandemic-era growth among Dealerships, Dealer Groups, and OEMs across all major automotive brands.





Most recently, Lew was a senior executive with EV-startup Lucid Motors as Head of Launch, Product Marketing, and Marketing Analytics, the three disciplines he leveraged to build strong collaboration with the Sales organization and re-position and broaden the Lucid brand's value proposition and incentives. This repositioning and performance marketing campaigning produced record 1st half sales in 2024, despite significant headwinds in the EV category.

Above all, Lew highly prizes iFrog's "Born in a Dealership®" mantra, crediting 100% of his own career results with "listening to the Dealer if you really want to know what is happening in the marketplace."

Lew is an avid guitarist/songwriter, kayak angler, and dining fan. He and his wife, Jill, reside in rural Romeo, Michigan, with their two horses and three dogs. They have four children from ages 15 to 20, including a rock guitarist (Turner), college rugby player and student of child development (Lewis V), artist and outdoors person (Mia), and mountain biking and powersports enthusiast (Wes).

