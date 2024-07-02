Lewis Palmer School District 38 bid opportunities on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System

Registered vendors can access bids, related documents, addendum and award information. Post this

"This system allows our agency to not only save on time, money and effort, but it allows us to reach more qualified vendors across the state and gives them an opportunity to find more bids and decrease their costs by allowing them to submit their bid proposals online directly through the system," says Ricky Vestal, Manager Operations/Grounds of Lewis Palmer School District 38.

Lewis Palmer School District 38 encourages all vendors looking to do business with them to register online at: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/lewispalmersd38. Registered vendors can receive access to all open bids, related documents, addendums and award information. In addition, vendors can upgrade their service to receive notifications of new bids targeted to their industry, which includes advance notification of expiring term contracts. Registered vendors will also have access to not only Lewis Palmer School District 38 bid opportunities, but all bids posted by participating agency within the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System.

Vendors who require help registering on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/lewispalmersd38, may contact Bidnet Direct's vendor support team, who is available to answer any questions regarding the registration process or the bid system at 800-835-4603 option 2.

Other local Colorado and Wyoming government agencies looking to switch from a manual bid process, please contact the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System for a demonstration of the no-cost sourcing solution.

About Lewis Palmer School District 38:

Lewis-Palmer School District 38 is located in El Paso County, Colorado, and serves approximately 6,500 students in the Palmer Lake, Monument, Woodmoor, and the northern Black Forest areas. D38 has five elementary schools (PreK to grade six), one middle school (grades seven to eight), and two high schools (grades nine to 12). D38 also has a charter school that serves pK-10th grade students. All D38 schools offer a premier education that supports innovative and relevant programming for students at all grade levels. LPSD students remain among the best prepared for future global success because D38 believes in fostering local, national, and global stewardship to create strong citizens who will secure a better world. This is WHY we educate.

About Bidnet Direct:

Bidnet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. Bidnet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers.

Bertrand Guignat, Bidnet Direct, 800-835-4603, [email protected], www.bidnetdirect.com

