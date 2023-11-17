Lexar Announces Big Deals Available Leading up to and on Black Friday with up to 60% off Select Products

From CFexpress to microSD cards, NVMe SSDs to DRAM, there is something on sale to suit everyone

Key Features

Products on sale from every Lexar product family: memory cards, card readers, SSDs, DRAM, and USB flash drives

Customers can save up to 60% on select products

Great prices on gifts for gamers, creative professionals, business professionals, photographers, videographers, students, and more

Sales kick off on November 17 , some items on sale only during Black Friday weekend, November 23-27

Lexar, a leading global brand of flash memory solutions, is excited to announce big holiday savings starting November 17 and continuing through Black Friday until December 1. Customers can save up to 60% on a multitude of Lexar products, including memory modules, internal and portable SSDs, microSD, SD, and CFexpress cards, and card readers. Below is just a sample of the savings that customers can enjoy.

The PLAY microSDXC™ UHS-I Card in 1TB is the quintessential card for gamers. It delivers fast load times with read speeds of up to 160MB/s and quick downloads with write speeds up to 100MB/s.* This card will be offered at 50% off.

The 1TB Professional 1066x microSDXC™ UHS-I Card SILVER Series w/ SD Adapter delivers professional-level performance for on-the-go adventurers. Perfect for action cameras, drones, and smartphones, it features 160MB/s read speeds* and is rated A2 for better app performance on smartphones. It will be available for more than 45% off.

The Professional 2000x SDXC™ UHS-II Card GOLD Series in 128GB leverages UHS-II technology for a read transfer speed up to 300MB/s*. It's prefect for capturing high-quality images and extended lengths of Full-HD and cinema-quality 8K video. It will be offered at more than 40% off.

With ARES RGB DDR5 6000 Desktop Memory 32GB kit (2x16GB), gamers can unleash their gaming performance and light up their games with Lexar RGB Sync. It will be available for more than 25% off during Black Friday.

The 256GB Professional SILVER PRO SDXC™ UHS-II Card delivers up to 280MB/s read and 160MB/s write* so users can capture stunning video and immaculate photos—and save time transferring and backing up files. It will be offered at more than 20% off its retail price.

The 4TB NM790 with Heatsink M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4x4 NVMe SSD delivers exceptional performance of up to 7400MB/s read, 6500MB/s write* and is up to 2x faster than PCIe Gen 3 SSDs**. It will be available for nearly 20% off.

The JumpDrive® Dual Drive D400 USB 3.1 Type-C™ in 256GB offers users the convenience of one drive that works with both Type-C and Type-A ports and its USB 3.1 performance transfers files fast. This drive will be offered at nearly 20% off.

"We're thrilled to offer our customers such a wide array of really great savings to kick off their holiday shopping," said Joey Lopez, Director of Marketing. "With sale prices on a variety of products, consumers are sure to find great deals on gifts for many people on their shopping lists."

Customers can see all sale items and shop by visiting the Lexar store on Amazon.

Availability

Lexar Amazon Store

About Lexar

For more than 25 years, Lexar has been trusted as a leading global brand of memory solutions. Our award-winning lineup includes memory cards, USB Flash Drives, card readers, solid-state drives, and DRAM. With so many options, it's easy to find the right Lexar solution to fit your needs.

Disclosures

*Speeds based on internal testing. Actual performance may vary.

**Comparison based on internal testing. Actual performance may vary.

Lexar. 1737 N First Street, Suite 680, San Jose, CA USA

