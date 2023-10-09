Lexar Announces Huge Deals on Top Products During Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Customers can start their holiday shopping early on Amazon, October 10-11, and find Lexar products on sale at great prices.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --

Feature Deals

Get up to 50% off on a variety of Lexar products

Find deals on DRAM, SSDs, SD and microSD cards, and USB drives

Must-have products for gamers, creators, business professionals, students, and more

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are October 10-11

Lexar, a leading global brand of flash memory solutions, is excited to announce exceptional deals on cutting-edge memory and storage solutions during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, which runs October 10-11. From next-gen memory to pro-level camera and videography gear, blazing-fast SSDs to super-convenient USB drives, Amazon Prime Members can find great tech gifts for all the people on their gift shopping lists. The products below are just a small sample of the items that Prime Members can find on sale during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

Photography and Videography

Lexar® Professional 1667x SDXC UHS-II Card, 128GB 2pk

High-speed UHS-II performance delivers transfer speeds up to 250MB/s for fast transfers and an accelerated workflow while a V60 rating guarantees the card is capable of capturing Full-HD and 4K video.

Lexar® Professional SILVER PRO SDXC™ UHS-II Card, 128GB 2pk

With exceptional V60-rated performance, the Professional SILVER PRO SD™ Card lets users shoot stunning videos in Full-HD and 4K and boasts 280MB/s read and 160MB/s write speeds.*

Gaming

Lexar® ARES RGB DDR5 6000 Desktop Memory – 32GB (2 x 16GB)

Perfect for hardcore gamers and PC enthusiasts, Lexar® ARES RGB DDR5 6000 Desktop Memory delivers superior performance with next-gen DDR5 and features a solid aluminum heat spreader and Lexar RGB Sync, which allows gamers to customize their RGB lighting.

Lexar® ARES RGB DDR4 3600 Desktop Memory – 32GB (2 x 16GB)

Delivering DDR4 overclocked performance and featuring an aluminum heat spreader with a wing design for optimal heat dissipation, Lexar® ARES RGB DDR4 3600 Desktop Memory supports Intel XMP 2.0 and AMD Ryzen and includes Lexar RGB Sync which allows gamers to customize their RGB lighting.

Lexar® PLAY microSDXC UHS-I Card, 1TB

With read speeds of up to 160MB/s* and A2-rated performance, the 1TB Lexar® PLAY microSDXC UHS-I Card is perfect for portable gaming devices, smartphones, and tablets and its massive 1TB capacity gives gamers more room to save more of their favorite games.

Internal and Portable Storage

NM790 PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 2280 Internal SSD, 4TB

Featuring exceptional performance of up to 7400MB/s read and 6500MB/s write*, the 4TB NM790 PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 2280 SSD is 2x faster than PCIe Gen 3 SSDs and delivers smooth transfer speed and seamless performance thanks to Host Memory Buffer (HMB) 3.0.

SL200 Portable Solid-State Drive, 2TB

This sleek and slim portable drive offers read/write speeds of 550MB/s / 400MB/s* and includes an advanced security solution with 256-bit AES encryption to help keep your data secure and it's also drop-, shock-, vibration-resistant.**

"We are so excited to offer customers great deals on so many Lexar products to help kick off their holiday shopping," said Joey Lopez, Director of Marketing. "With up to 50% off, shoppers can find a variety of great gifts at really great prices."

Disclosures

*Speeds based on internal testing. Actual performance may vary.

**Temperature resistant ( 32°F to 158°F) or (0°C to 70°C) and vibration resistant (7~800Hz, 3.08Grms, 30min/axis (X,Y,Z)) Based on internal testing. Actual performance may vary.

Availability

Lexar Store on Amazon (Deals live starting October 10, 12:00am PST)

About Lexar

For more than 25 years, Lexar has been trusted as a leading global brand of memory solutions. Our award-winning lineup includes memory cards, USB Flash Drives, card readers, solid-state drives, and DRAM. With so many options, it's easy to find the right Lexar solution to fit your needs.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lexarmemory/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/lexarmemory

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lexarmemory

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/LexarMemoryOfficial

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lexarmemory

Lexar. 1737 N First Street, Suite 680, San Jose, CA USA

Media Contact

Noel Lo, Lexar International, 7149872498, [email protected], https://www.lexar.com/en/

SOURCE Lexar International