Lexar Announces New M.2 SSD with Heatsink - A Perfect Companion for the PlayStation® 5

The NM790 M.2 SSD delivers blazing-fast performance for hardcore PS5™ and PC gamers.

Key Features

Compatible with PlayStation®5

Exceptional performance of up to 7400MB/s read, 6500MB/s write*

2x faster than PCIe Gen 3 SSDs**

Designed with an integrated heatsink to keep gaming rigs cool

Up to 40% less power consumption than DRAM cache-enabled PCIe Gen 4 SSDs**

Host Memory Buffer (HMB) 3.0 offers smooth transfer speeds and seamless performance

Lexar, a leading global brand of flash memory solutions, is excited to announce the NM790 with Heatsink M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4x4 NVMe SSD. This product release builds upon the success of its predecessor, the NM790 (without heatsink) which claimed several awards, including Best High-Capacity SSD from PC Gamer, Best High-Capacity PCI Express 4.0 SSD from PC Mag, Best Dram-less SSD 2023 from Tom's Hardware, and more.

This new version of the NM790 is designed for PS5 and PC gaming rigs and delivers even more performance – 7400MB/s sequential read, 6500MB/s sequential write*, with random read and write speeds of up to 1,100K IOPs. The addition of an integrated heatsink keeps things running smoothly even at full throttle, ensuring that systems stay cool and maintain speed, power efficiency, and thermal control for sustained high-performance on both PlayStation® 5 and PCs.

The NM790 with Heatsink is available at special promotion pricing on Amazon through November 6 with more than 10% off the 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities.

"We are thrilled to offer gamers a powerful SSD with an integrated heatsink that allows players to squeeze the full performance out of their PlayStation 5 gaming systems while keeping their consoles cool," said Joey Lopez, Director of Marketing.

The NM790 with Heatsink M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4x4 NVMe SSD is available now and is compatible with PlayStation 5 as well as desktop and laptop PCs. The 1TB capacity is offered at an MSRP of $79.99 – $71.99 promotional price; the 2TB is offered at an MSRP of $149.99 – $134.99 promotional price; and the 4TB is offered at an MSRP of $229.99 – $206.99 promotional price.

About Lexar

For more than 25 years, Lexar has been trusted as a leading global brand of memory solutions. Our award-winning lineup includes memory cards, USB Flash Drives, card readers, solid-state drives, and DRAM. With so many options, it's easy to find the right Lexar solution to fit your needs.

Disclosures

*Up to 7400MB/s read transfer, up to 6500MB/s write. Speeds based on internal testing. Actual performance may vary.

**Comparison based on internal testing. Actual performance may vary.

