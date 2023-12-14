Lexar Announces New Products - the Perfect Gifts for Gamers Who Want to Level-Up Their Rigs

ARES RGB DDR5 7200 Desktop Memory and PLAY 2230 PCIe 4.0 SSD deliver blazing performance

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ARES RGB DDR5 7200 Desktop Memory

Next-gen DDR5 performance

Lexar RGB Sync lights up the game

On-die ECC (Error Correction Code) increases stability and reliability

Built-in Power Management IC (PMIC) enhances power efficiency

A premium aluminum heat spreader delivers optimal heat dissipation

Designed for the latest Intel® XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO™

PLAY 2230 PCIe 4.0 SSD

Ultra-compact – perfect for Steam Deck™, ASUS™ ROG Ally, and M.2 2230 compatible laptops

PCIe Gen 4x4 interface delivers up to 5200MB/s read, 4700MB/s write*, and IOPS up to 800K

Play more games on the go with 1TB capacity**

SLC dynamic cache accelerates game loading and download speeds

Low power consumption ensures extended battery life

Lexar, a leading global brand of flash memory solutions, is excited to announce the addition of two new products to its gaming lineup – the ARES RGB DDR5 7200 Desktop Memory and the PLAY 2230 PCIe 4.0 SSD. Both products give gamers the blazing performance and unwavering reliability that they demand.

The Lexar ARES RGB DDR5 7200 Desktop Memory allows hardcore gamers and PC enthusiasts to experience superior performance with next-gen DDR5. A premium aluminum heat spreader keeps systems cool for ultra-fast performance, stability, and reliability. It also includes Lexar RGB Sync so gamers can customize and synchronize their lighting effects by color, intensity, and speed.

Perfect for handheld gaming consoles and small M.2 laptops, the Lexar PLAY 2230 PCIe 4.0 SSD delivers fantastic performance in a small form factor. With read speeds up to 5200MB/s, and write speeds of 4700MB/s*, it handles the most demanding games and transfers files fast. SLC dynamic cache keeps load times and downloads fast to minimize wait times and low power consumption ensures extended battery life for uninterrupted gaming sessions.

"We're excited to offer two new options to our gaming customers to help them create the ultimate gaming rig or level up their Steam Deck or ROG Ally," said Joey Lopez, Director of Marketing. "Whether they're looking for cutting-edge DDR5 performance or a way to add capacity to hold more of their favorite games, Lexar has a solution to meet the need."

The Lexar ARES RGB DDR5 7200 Desktop Memory is compatible with most motherboards and is designed for the latest Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO. It is available in a 32GB kit (2 x 16GB) at an MSRP of $139.99. The Lexar PLAY 2230 PCIe 4.0 SSD is compatible with Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, and M.2 2230-compatible laptops. It is available in a 1TB capacity at an MSRP of $109.99

Disclosures

*Up to 5200MB/s read, 4700MB/s write. Speeds based on internal testing. Actual performance may vary.

**Actual usable memory capacity may vary. 1GB equals 1 billion bytes.

