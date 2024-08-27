Lexar Announces PLAY 2280 PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD - The Perfect Storage Solution for the PlayStation®5

Designed to complement the PS5® and enhance the gameplay experience

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Key Features

● Tested and approved for the PS5

● Exceptional performance of 7400MB/s max read and 6500MB/s max write*,** ensures reduced load times and seamless gameplay

● Play directly from the drive – no need to transfer or delete games from your console

● Features a heatsink optimized for the PS5 to maintain peak performance and power efficiency

● Capacities available in up to 8TB*** allow users to store about 150+ AAA games****

● Endurance up to 6400 TBW*****

Lexar, a leading global brand of flash memory solutions, is excited to announce the PLAY 2280 PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD. Delivering blazing performance of 7400MB/s max read and 6500MB/s max write, *,** this SSD is made to live up to hardcore gamers' demands, ensuring reduced load times and seamless gameplay. Tested and approved for the PS5, this drive provides additional storage and allows gamers to play directly from the drive, so they don't need to transfer or delete files from their consoles. The included heatsink, optimized for PS5, allows the console to maintain peak performance and power efficiency. With capacity up to 8TB,*** users can store about 150+ AAA games**** and an endurance rating of 6400 TBW offers assurance about the drive's stability.

The PLAY 2280 PCIe 4.0 SSD can also be used for PC gaming. It features HMB and SLC Dynamic cache which deliver improved performance, accelerated data access speeds, and enhanced overall responsiveness when used with a PC.

"The PLAY 2280 SSD is the perfect companion for the PS5, offering lots of additional storage, the ability to play directly from the drive, and the performance that gamers demand," said Sherry Chiang, Product Marketing Manager.

The Play 2280 SSD is compatible with the PS5, laptops and desktop computers. The 4TB model is available now for an MSRP of $379.99. The 2TB and 8TB will be available in Q4, 2024.

Availability

Amazon

Media Elements

Press images

Product Page

About Lexar

For more than 25 years, Lexar has been trusted as a leading global brand of memory solutions. Our award-winning lineup includes memory cards, USB Flash Drives, card readers, solid-state drives, and DRAM. With so many options, it's easy to find the right Lexar solution to fit your needs.

Disclosures

*Up to 7400MB/s read, 6500MB/s write. Speeds based on internal testing. Actual performance may vary.

**Due to PS5 limitations, maximum speed is capped at 5500MB/s when used with PS5.

***8TB coming Q4 2024.

****Based on 50GB average per game.

*****6400 TBW is for 8TB coming Q3 2024. 4TB is 3200TBW. 2TB is 1600TBW.

Social Media

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lexarmemory/

X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/lexarmemory

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lexarmemory

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/LexarMemoryOfficial

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lexarmemory

Threads: https://www.threads.net/@lexarmemory

Lexar. 1737 N First Street, Suite 680, San Jose, CA USA

Media Contact

Noel Lo, Lexar International, 7149872498, [email protected], https://americas.lexar.com/

SOURCE Lexar International