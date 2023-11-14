Lexar® Announces Professional CFexpress™ Type A Card SILVER Series and GOLD microSDXC™ UHS-II Card

The two additions to the Lexar professional line offer users superior performance and exceptional reliability

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lexar® Professional CFexpress™ Type A Card SILVER Series

Compatible with Sony Alpha and Sony FX cameras that support CFexpress ™ Type A cards

Type A cards Delivers max read speeds of 800MB/s, max write speeds of 700MB/s, and sustained write speeds of 600MB/s*

Video Performance Guarantee 200 (VPG200) ensures sustained write speed for seamless video capture with no dropped frames

Capture seamless 8K video and gorgeous burst-mode image

Lexar® Professional GOLD microSDXC™ UHS-II Card

Accelerate workflow with transfer speeds up to 75% faster than UHS-I cards**

Transfer massive amounts of high-res images with read speeds up to 280MB/s*

V60-rated to capture extended lengths of 4K video with no dropped frames

video with no dropped frames Quickly captures high-quality images with write speeds up to 180MB/s*

Also ideal for UHS-II portable gaming devices

Lexar, a leading global brand of flash memory solutions, is excited to announce two additions to their professional lineup – the Professional CFexpress™ Type A Card SILVER Series and the Professional GOLD microSDXC™ UHS-II Card. Both cards come with the superior performance that professionals need to get their job done.

The Professional CFexpress™ Type A Card SILVER Series deliver pro performance for maximum creativity. With 800MB/s max read, 700MB/s max write, and sustained write speeds of 600MB/s*, it allows users to capture seamless 8K video and gorgeous burst-mode images. Compatible with Sony Alpha and Sony FX cameras that support CFexpress™ Type A cards, it comes with an industry-leading 10-year warranty.

The Professional GOLD microSDXC™ UHS-II Card is a versatile, high-performance card that's perfect for capturing drone and action camera footage and is also great for UHS-II portable gaming devices. Read speeds up to 280MB/s allow users to quickly transfer massive amounts of files and load games fast, while write speeds up to 180MB/s and a V60 rating let them capture high-quality images and extended lengths of Full-HD and 4K video without dropping frames.*

"We know that for our professional users time is money," said Joey Lopez, Director of Marketing. "That is why we design our professional cards not only with the superior performance to capture stunning images and video, but also with the read speeds to transfer files in flash, ensuring an accelerated workflow."

The CFexpress™ Type A Card SILVER Series is compatible with devices that support the CFexpress format. It is available now and is offered at an MSRP of $189.99 for 160GB and $379.99 for 320GB. Professional GOLD microSDXC™ UHS-II Cards are compatible with smartphones, gaming devices, action cameras, and drones. They are available now and are offered at an MSRP of $39.99 for 128GB and $74.99 for 256GB.

Availability

Professional CFexpress™ Type A Card SILVER Series – Amazon

Professional CFexpress™ Type A Card SILVER Series – B&H

Professional CFexpress™ Type A Card SILVER Series - Adorama

Professional GOLD microSDXC™ UHS-II Card – Amazon

Professional GOLD microSDXC™ UHS-II Card – B&H

Professional GOLD microSDXC™ UHS-II Card – Adorama

Media Elements

Press Images

Professional CFexpress™ Type A Card SILVER Series

Professional GOLD microSDXC™ UHS-II Card

About Lexar

For more than 25 years, Lexar has been trusted as a leading global brand of memory solutions. Our award-winning lineup includes memory cards, USB Flash Drives, card readers, solid-state drives, and DRAM. With so many options, it's easy to find the right Lexar solution to fit your needs.

Disclosures

*Speeds based on internal testing. Actual sustained speed may vary depending on host device.

**Based on published performance of UHS-II cards compared to UHS-I cards.

Social Media

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lexarmemory/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/lexarmemory

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lexarmemory

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/LexarMemoryOfficial

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lexarmemory

Lexar. 1737 N First Street, Suite 680, San Jose, CA USA

Media Contact

Noel Lo, Lexar International, 7149872498, [email protected], https://www.lexar.com/en/

SOURCE Lexar International