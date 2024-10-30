Lexar Announces Professional Go Portable SSD with Hub, an Ultra-Compact Setup for Recording Mobile Video

Perfect for capturing Apple ProRes video straight to the drive

Key Features

Ultra-compact for spontaneous creativity anytime, anywhere

The portable SSD and hub offer users the ultimate flexibility to customize their setup

Captures brilliant Apple ProRes 4K 60 FPS footage

60 FPS footage Wireless plug-and-play USB Type-C connector lets users omit cumbersome cables

Blazing-fast performance of 1050MB/s read and 1000MB/s write* for seamless 4K recording, no dropped frames, and swift backups

recording, no dropped frames, and swift backups Dust- and water-resistant (rated IP65**); drop-resistant up to 1 meter

Lexar, a leading global brand of flash memory solutions, is excited to announce the public release of the Professional Go Portable SSD with Hub following the successful launch on Kickstarter which successfully garnered $1M in user pledges. This super-compact SSD and hub duo provides the ultimate setup, allowing users to easily shoot seamless video straight from a mobile phone, including Apple ProRes video in 4K 60FPS with an iPhone 15 Pro/Max or later.

The SSD, which is about the size of a thumb, is available in up to 2TB to store more high-res photos and videos. It offers USB 3.2 Gen 2 performance of 1050MB/s read, 1000MB/s write* to capture stunning video and speed through backups and post-production work. It also features an IP65** rating for dust- and water-resistance so users can use it confidently in wherever their creativity takes them.

For longer shoots, or to add peripherals to their setup, creators can use the SSD and hub combination. The hub has four USB Type-C ports where users can plug in lighting, a microphone, a power bank, and more. It also comes with adapters and cables, giving users maximum flexibility to customize their setup to suit the shoot.

"The Professional Go Portable SSD with Hub makes it easy for content creators and other professionals to put together a convenient, professional mobile filmmaking rig," said Joey Lopez, Director of Marketing. "With superior performance and incredible portability, it empowers users to freely follow their creative pursuits."

The Professional Go Portable SSD and Hub will be available at an MSRP of $239.99 for 1TB and at an MSRP of $349.99 for 2TB. Customers can also purchase the Professional Go Portable SSD individually for an MSRP of $189.99 for 1TB and $299.99 for 2TB. Both the portable SSD and the Hub come in black and silver, depending on retailer.

Product Information

Lexar Professional Go Portable SSD

Lexar Professional Go Portable SSD with Hub

Availability

Amazon

B&H

About Lexar

For more than 25 years, Lexar has been trusted as a leading global brand of memory solutions. Our award-winning lineup includes memory cards, USB Flash Drives, card readers, solid-state drives, and DRAM. With so many options, it's easy to find the right Lexar solution to fit your needs.

Disclosures

*Speeds based on internal testing. Actual speed may vary depending on host device.

**The Lexar Professional Go Portable SSD is rated IP65 and 1-meter anti-drop based on internal testing conducted under controlled conditions. Actual water, dust, and drop resistance capabilities may vary. Damage caused by liquid, dust, and drops are not covered under warranty.

