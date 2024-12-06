Lexar Announces Two Portable SSDs Designed to Improve Efficiency

More than 9 times faster than hard drives for increased productivity

Key Features

● 9.5X faster than HDDs – up to 1050MB/s read and 1000MB/s* write

● Super-fast backups and instant storage expansion

● Built-in enhanced heat dissipation keeps the drive cool

● A sleek and sturdy design with drop-resistance up to 2 meters

● Plug-and-play compatibility with a 2-in-1 USB-C/USB-A cable

● Includes Lexar® DataShield™ 256-bit AES encryption software and Lexar Recovery Tool**

Lexar, a leading global brand of flash memory solutions, is thrilled to announce two new portable SSDs – the SL300 and the ES3, designed for everyday users and business professionals looking for speed, efficiency, and security in their data storage solutions. These workhorse drives boast speeds up to 9.5 times faster than traditional HDDs, with read speeds reaching 1050MB/s and write speeds of 1000MB/s,* ensuring significantly faster data transfers and super-fast backups.

Equipped with built-in double-layer graphite sheets, the ES3 and SL300 effectively conduct heat to keep the drive cool during intensive tasks. Its sleek and sturdy design is not only durable but also features drop-resistance up to 2 meters, providing added protection against accidental falls.

With plug-and-play compatibility via a 2-in-1 USB-C/USB-A cable, users can effortlessly connect these drives to their PC, Mac, tablet, smartphone, and more. Additionally, the SSDs come with Lexar® DataShield™ 256-bit AES encryption software to safeguard files, along with access to the Lexar Recovery Tool to help recover accidentally deleted data.

"These are excellent drives for everyday tasks at home or busy professionals in the office," said Joey Lopez, Director of Marketing. "They both feature snappy speeds to help boost efficiency and plug-and-play convenience to work with a wide range of devices."

The SL300 is available in mid-December at an MSRP of $109.99 for 1TB and $179.99 for 2TB. The ES3 is available now and will have an MSRP of $179.99 for 2TB.

Availability

Lexar ES3 Portable SSD

Lexar SL300 Portable SSD

About Lexar

For more than 25 years, Lexar has been trusted as a leading global brand of memory solutions. Our award-winning lineup includes memory cards, USB Flash Drives, card readers, solid-state drives, and DRAM. With so many options, it's easy to find the right Lexar solution to fit your needs.

Disclosure

*Speeds based on internal testing. Actual performance may vary.

**Security safeguards, by their nature, are capable of circumvention. Lexar does not guarantee data will be 100% secure from unauthorized access, alteration, or destruction.

Social Media

Media Contact

