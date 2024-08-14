Lexar Engages with Creators Ahead of Professional Go Portable SSD with Hub Launch

Pre-Launch Kickstarter Program Allows Consumers to Receive New Product First

Ultra-compact for spontaneous creativity anytime, anywhere

Gives users the ultimate flexibility to customize their setup to suit the shoot

Captures brilliant Apple ProRes footage and store with ease

Wireless plug-and-play Type-C connector means no tangled, cumbersome cables

Blazing-fast performance of 1050MB/s read and 1000MB/s write* for seamless 4K recording, no dropped frames, and swift backups

recording, no dropped frames, and swift backups Ready for travel – dustproof and waterproof (rated IP65**), and drop-resistant up to 1 meter

Capacities include 1TB and 2TB options

Lexar, a leading global brand of flash memory solutions, is excited to announce their Kickstarter program for the upcoming Professional Go Portable SSD with Hub. Offering the ultimate setup to shoot seamless video from a mobile phone, the innovative Lexar Professional Go Portable SSD with Hub is a revolutionary solution that lets creators use the SSD on its own for unmatched freedom and portability or with the hub to add peripherals like lighting, microphones, power banks, and more. Weighing a mere 13 grams but packing a capacity of 1TB-2TB, the powerful SSD delivers USB 3.2 Gen 2 performance of 1050MB/s read, 1000MB/s write* to shoot seamless Apple ProRes 4K 60fps video from an iPhone 15 Pro/Max or above and perform post-production processes right on the drive.

The Kickstarter campaign, which is already underway, gives consumers a chance to not only be first in line to receive the product when it launches, but seeks to engage with them for input, feedback, and an overall better understanding of what customers' needs and pain points are. The campaign currently has more than 2,375 backers with 20 days left.

Backers have four choices: they can pledge for the 1TB or 2TB SSD on its own, or either capacity bundled with the hub.

Professional Go Portable SSD (1TB) – pledge $129

Professional Go Portable SSD (1TB) with Hub – pledge $159

Professional Go Portable SSD (2TB) – pledge $209

Professional Go Portable SSD (2TB) with Hub – pledge $239

"We've had a great response from our backers already," said Joey Lopez, Director of Marketing. "We're gaining valuable insights on the demand of mobile filmmaking storage, and we love the opportunity to engage with our customers as we strive to deliver more cutting-edge products that enable them to create more freely."

Availability: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/255769175/lexar-professional-go-portable-ssd-with-hub?ref=3nyuxn

Lexar Americas Website: https://americas.lexar.com/

About Lexar:

For more than 25 years, Lexar has been trusted as a leading global brand of memory solutions. Our award-winning lineup includes memory cards, USB Flash Drives, card readers, solid-state drives, and DRAM. With so many options, it's easy to find the right Lexar solution to fit your needs.

Disclosures

*Speeds based on internal testing. Actual speed may vary depending on host device.

**The Lexar Professional Go Portable SSD is rated IP65 and 1-meter anti-drop based on internal testing conducted under controlled conditions. Actual water, dust, and drop resistance capabilities may vary. Damage caused by liquid, dust, and drops are not covered under warranty.

