Lexar Enterprise Storage and Memory Solutions Now Available Through DigiKey

Lexar Enterprise Joins Forces with DigiKey to Deliver Advanced Memory and Storage Solutions Across North America

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lexar Enterprise, a new division of Lexar Americas, announced today that its range of OEM products is now available through DigiKey. With this strategic partnership with DigiKey, Lexar Enterprise is prepared to offer its comprehensive line of memory and storage products to expand its presence throughout North America.

Lexar Enterprise offers an expansive portfolio of embedded memory solutions, including eMMC, UFS, LPDDR4/4x and LPDDR5, SD, uSD, DIMMs, SSDS, and ePOP, with temperatures including commercial, industrial, and automotive grade. These Lexar Enterprise products and more are available worldwide.

Lexar Enterprise products now available through DigiKey include eMMC, LPDDR4/4x, SD, uSD, and others added quarterly as we innovate for the embedded memory market. All Lexar Enterprise products undergo a rigorous testing process to ensure excellent performance and compatibility.

"This partnership with Lexar Enterprise marks a significant step in expanding our storage solutions portfolio," said Jose Gonzalez, Director, New Market Development. "We are confident that our customers will greatly benefit from the advanced performance and reliability of Lexar's products."

"As a key player in the memory solutions space for over 25 years, Lexar continues to use its expertise to craft new innovations while maintaining the highest standard of reliable products along with a powerful supply chain empowering longevity that our customers find exceptional," said Todd Levy, Vice President of Sales. "By answering the demands of an evolving electronics market, Lexar Enterprise is in a prime position to continue to deliver world-class solutions for an expansive range of applications."

To view Lexar's products available through DigiKey, please visit the DigiKey website. https://www.digikey.com/en/supplier-centers/lexar-enterprise.

