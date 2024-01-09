Lexar Enterprise Will Showcase its Product Portfolio of OEM and Commercial Solutions at CES 2024

Products Include Embedded Storage, Mobile Memory, Solid-State Drives, and Memory Modules

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --

Featured Products

Embedded Storage: eMMC, subsize eMMC, UFS, eMCP, uMCP, nMCP, ePOP LPDD4x/LPDDDR5/ DDR3L Parallel SLC NAND Flash SLC PPI/SPI NAND Flash, NOR Flash

Mobile Memory: Commercial SD/ microSD, Industrial SD/microSD, SD Express / microSD, USB 3.0 Flash Drive, Portable SSD

Solid State Drives (SSDs): SATA III 2.5" SSD, SATA III M.2 SSD, SATA III mSATA SSD, PCIe Gen 3x4 M.2 SSD, PCIe Gen 4x4 M.2 SSD, PCIe Gen 4 U.2 SSD

Memory Modules: DDR4 U-DIMM, DDR4 SO-DIMM, DDR4 R-DIMM, DDR5 U-DIMM, DDR5 SO-DIMM, DDR5 R-DIMM

Lexar Enterprise, a new division of Lexar Americas, will showcase its range of OEM products at this year's CES in Las Vegas, Nevada. With four key product lines including Embedded (Industrial) Storage, Mobile Memory, Solid-State Drives (SSDs), and Memory Modules, Lexar Enterprise offers a comprehensive portfolio of business data storage systems and infrastructure for different workloads and use cases.

Lexar Enterprise embedded storage products include eMMC, UFS, LPDDR, eMCP, uMCP, and ePOP. Sold under the FORESEE brand, they are deployed globally by consumer enterprises in smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, smart watches and wearables, AR/VR devices and more.

Mobile Memory products that Lexar Enterprise will showcase include commercial and industrial grade microSD cards, SD cards, USB flash drives, and Portable SSDs. These products are used in smartphones, tablets, laptops, set-top boxes (STBs), point-of-sale devices (POS), handheld gaming devices, and more.

Lexar Enterprise will also showcase their SSD lineup which includes SATA and PCIe drives in 2.5", U.2, mSATA, M.2, and BGA form factors. With the ability to significantly increase the performance of desktop computers, laptops, and business computers, these drives are deployed in consumer devices and commercial and industrial systems from network equipment to mobile terminals, in-vehicle applications to data centers.

In terms of memory modules, Lexar Enterprise line includes U-DIMM, SO-DIMM, and R-DIMM modules that are leveraged by customers in education, finance, medicine, government, data centers, and more. All of these products pass strict tests to ensure they deliver excellent performance and compatibility.

"We are excited to bring the Lexar focus on quality, performance, compatibility, and reliability to our new Lexar Enterprise division and to share our portfolio of enterprise products at CES," said Joel Boquiren, CMO, Lexar Americas. "These products are already deployed globally in a range of industries and use cases, and we're looking forward to providing our customers with information on how these solutions can help them fully realize the promise of data in driving progress."

"Lexar is a leader in memory solutions and for more than 25 years we have been dedicated to innovation and technical excellence in addition to understanding and meeting the needs of our customers," said Todd Levy, Vice President of Sales. "Lexar Enterprise expands on this solid foundation by offering our broad product portfolio to the OEM market in the Americas, providing world-class solutions for a variety of memory- and data-intensive applications."

Lexar Enterprise at CES 2024

Visit Lexar at The Venetian, Suite #29-104 (3355 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109) from January 9-12, 8 AM - 6 PM.

About Lexar Enterprise

Building upon the foundation and the credibility of the well-established Lexar brand, Lexar Enterprise designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions that include embedded storage, mobile memory, solid-state drives, and memory modules in commercial, industrial, and automotive grades. Our cutting-edge products are deployed globally to drive higher performance, increase efficiencies, and deliver unwavering reliability. Our continued commitment to innovation ensures we are positioned to deliver superior solutions for our customers, partners, and communities.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lexar-enterprise

Lexar. 1737 N First Street, Suite 680, San Jose, CA USA

Media Contact

Noel Lo, Lexar International, 7149872498, [email protected], https://www.lexar.com/en/

SOURCE Lexar International